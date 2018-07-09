Reports: Manchester United preparing £35m bid for World Cup star

B. Roberts FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.73K // 09 Jul 2018, 04:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hirving Lozano celebrates his winner against Germany in the World Cup.

What's the rumour?

According to The Mirror's live transfer blog (8 July, 07:34am), Manchester United's £35m bid for Hirving Lozano is now imminent.

The 22-year-old has impressed at the World Cup this summer and even scored the winning goal for Mexico in their 1-0 win over Germany in the group stage of the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona and Arsenal had previously been interested in the Eredivisie forward, but reports have stated that United remain in pole position for the Mexican's signature. Barcelona are still linked, however, so there could potentially be a bidding war for the former Pachuca sensation this summer.

Hirving Lozano has been a recognisable name for a couple of years now, ever since impressing at Pachuca, a team he joined in 2014. Lozano made 131 appearances and scored 31 goals for the Liga MX side. He played for the club until 2017 when he was head-hunted by PSV, which is where he currently resides.

Lozano managed to score 19 goals in the Eredivisie last season and assisted 11 more. These stats caught the attention of Jose Mourinho, who would most likely plan to utilise the winger's speed and agility to bolster United's attack in the Premier League next season.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho's biggest task now is trying to convince the Dutch side to part with their prized asset for a reasonable fee.

The deal depends on whether PSV want success on the pitch by having Lozano stick around, or success off the pitch by letting him go and receiving a relatively large lump sum to boost their finances - after all, every club is fundamentally a business.

Rumour probability - 8.5/10

It's no secret that Man United have one of the best teams in the world, but in order to keep abreast of the fierce competition in the Premier League next season, they must dig deep into their pockets and strengthen as many areas of the squad as they can.

Lozano has impressed both at Pachuca and PSV in recent years and since proving he can perform just as well on the world stage after scoring against Germany in the World Cup, it is no wonder why he's attracted so many admirers.

Moving to Manchester United would naturally be a huge step up for the 22-year-old, but it would be a trajectory that reflects just how good of a player he really is.

Video