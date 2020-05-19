Manchester United's 5 best Premier League campaigns

Manchester United

Manchester United, undoubtedly the most successful English football club of all time, have lifted the Premier League title 13 out of a possible 27 times. They won their first Premier League title in the inaugural season of the competition in 1992/93 season and their most recent one in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season precisely twenty years later. The Manchester-based club enjoyed a long period of success in the era of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since 2012-13, though, Manchester United have failed to finish on top of the Premier League as Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement after that season. A second-place finish in the 2017/18 season remains the highest league finish of the Red Devils since 2013. The embarrassing present state of one of the biggest clubs in the world is forcing their fans to live in the past.

Reminiscing about the glory days is the only route the fans can take to taste some form of success. The future of the club is uncertain, and their fans are in disbelief. Will the Red Devils be victorious in the Premier League again? One can only hope.

With icons of the game such as Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal failing to restore the club's glory days, Manchester United are in danger of a lengthy title drought. On that sombre note, let's take a look at Manchester United's top-5 Premier League campaigns:

Manchester United's Top-5 Premier League campaigns

#5 2000/01

Manchester United lifted the Premier League title for the third season in a row.

The 2000/01 Premier League season was monumental in English football. Manchester United became the first club in the Premier League era to win the competition in three consecutive seasons.

The Red Devils finished the season with a tally of 80 points, ten ahead of the league runners-up, Arsenal. Teddy Sherringham was Manchester United's top-scorer with 15 goals to his name and was also crowned PFA Players' Player Of The Year.

David Beckham topped the assist charts, with 12 assists from 28 appearances. Fabian Barthez, Jaap Staam, Wes Brown, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and Teddy Sherringham were all named in the Premier League Team of the year.

#4 1993/94

The red side of Manchester emerged victorious in the second edition of the Premier League.

Manchester United emerged triumphant in the second edition of the Premier League in 1993-94. The Red Devils recorded their highest ever tally of 92 points (42-game season) in this season of the English Premier League.

Eric Cantona was the man in the spotlight for Manchester United, after hitting the back of the net 18 times and assisting his teammates 12 times during the season. The Frenchman's impact was remarkable. He was also named the Player Of The Year.

Sir Alex Ferguson was rightfully named the Manager of The Year, for taking his team to the top of the league for the second year running. The Team of The Year consisted of four Manchester United players: Gary Pallister, Denis Irwin, Paul Ince and Eric Cantona.

#3 1992/1993

Manchester United were crowned champions in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93.

Manchester United emerged victorious in the first edition of the Premier League in 1992-93. Ferguson's men finished on top of the league with a commendable tally of 84 points. Aston Villa finished second in the league, 10 points adrift of the champions.

Mark Hughes and Eric Cantona were Manchester United's top scorers, with 15 goals apiece, although the Frenchman moved to Manchester United in the latter half of the season. Cantona was also the league's highest assist-maker, with a total of 16 assists.

Sir Alex Ferguson was awarded the "Manager Of The Year" award for the first time in his career. Peter Schmeichel, Gary Pallister, Ryan Giggs and Paul Ince were all named in the PFA Team Of The Year.

#2 2012/13

Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League title for the final time in his career in 2012-13.

After losing the Premier League title to their 'noisy' neighbours Manchester City on the final day of Sir Alex Ferguson's penultimate season in 2011-12, the Scotsman ensured that the team would come back stronger than ever.

Robin van Persie signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2012 and made an immediate impact. The men in red finished 11 points ahead of defending champions Manchester City and were dominant throughout the season.

Manchester United ended the season with an impressive tally of 89 points. Robin van Persie won the Golden Boot after netting 26 goals and assisting nine times in 38 appearances.

Sir Alex Ferguson won the Manager of The Year award for the 11th and final time during his illustrious career. David de Gea, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick and Robin van Persie were all named in the PFA Team of The Year.

#1 1999/2000

Manchester United being crowned as the first-ever millennial champions of England.

After winning the treble in 1999, Manchester United continued their impressive form and finished an astounding 18 points ahead of league runners up Arsenal in the 1999/2000 season of the Premier League.

The Red Devils were dominant throughout this edition of the competition. Their top-scorers were Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, who scored 19 and 18 goals respectively. David Beckham and Ryan Giggs were also instrumental in the team's success, assisting 15 and 12 times respectively.

Manchester United hit the back of the net on 97 occasions in 38 games, averaging 2.55 goals per game. Sir Alex Ferguson was deservedly awarded the Manager of The Year award while Roy Keane was named the PFA Players' Player of The Year. Jaap Stam, Roy Keane, David Beckham, and Andy Cole, all found a place in the PFA Team of The Year.