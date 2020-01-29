Manchester United's 5 worst signings in the post-Ferguson era | Premier League 2019-20

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Alexis Sanchez's struggles at Manchester United have been well documented

As many Manchester United fans would tell you, things at Old Trafford have largely been disastrous ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013. Since then, David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all managed the Red Devils – but none have come close to replicating the success of ‘Fergie’.

One of the reasons that the Red Devils have found things so difficult since Ferguson’s departure is their spotty record in the transfer market. United have spent a fortune on new players since 2013, but the number of those stars who have succeeded at Old Trafford remains worryingly short.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes is now the latest United acquisition, but whether he will succeed or fail remains to be seen. If he does fail to make an impact, though, he could join this list – the worst 5 signings that the Red Devils have made since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

#5 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan disappointed during his time with Manchester United

Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan came to Manchester United with a huge reputation from his time at Borussia Dortmund. The creative midfielder had been voted the Bundesliga’s Players’ Player of the Season in 2015-16, and ended the campaign with a tremendous 11 goals and 15 assists to his name. The reported £27m that the Red Devils paid to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 sounded like an absolute steal.

Unfortunately, Mkhitaryan just couldn’t transfer his Bundesliga form to the Premier League. While the Armenian did have a handful of high points during his time with United – most notably his famous scorpion kick goal in a win over Sunderland and a goal in the 2017 Europa League final – he largely flattered to deceive in his first season at the club, appearing in 24 games but delivering just 4 goals and 1 assist.

2017-18 was even worse for him; he started on fire by registering 5 assists in just his first 3 games, but after this his form plummeted and he was frozen out by boss Jose Mourinho. When United were offered a rare swap deal by Arsenal – sending Mkhitaryan to the Emirates with Alexis Sanchez coming the other way – the Red Devils were more than happy to oblige, ending an unhappy run for all parties.

1 / 5 NEXT