Manchester United's attitude similar to Alex Ferguson era: Smalling

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United man Chris Smalling believes that his side's resurrection is reminiscent of the Red Devils' golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United had a torrid start to the season with losses, exit rumors and team rifts making the headlines for the side.

Since then, the Red Devils have revived their fighting spirit and bagged their third win in four matches with a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday.

A dramatic win over Newcastle United last month marked the beginning of the much-improved run of form.

As Marcus Rashford has proven to be instrumental in United's recovery, we are reminded of the golden era in Manchester United when then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson brought out the best out of the club's young talents.

When asked if the current situation at Old Trafford reminds him of playing for Ferguson, Smalling said (via The Guardian), "Yes, we’re showing that attitude, never giving in. No matter how bad the first half was, the second half we all believed we could go and win."

"It’s a great feeling and it’s bringing us closer together. As games are getting tougher and tougher – I think they’re closer than ever – it is often coming down to fine margins. Who can give that added burst in the last five minutes? We’re going to win a lot of points that way, and a lot of other teams are going to gain or lose points that way."

"We know we’re going into a very tough week now but we can come out with some good results and it can be seen as a good month, considering (October) was probably one of our toughest months."

He added, "We have to stick together. This is a club that is talked about more than any other and we as players need to stick together and ride out the tough times and stay together in the good and try to keep them flowing as much as we can."

"We knew that three points was a must because we have to move up that table."

United currently sit at seventh place in the Premier League table with 20 points and are set to face Juventus once again in a Champions League game on Thursday.