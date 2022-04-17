Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo set to earn incredible bonus amount after hat-trick against Norwich - Reports 

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo is set to bag enormous bonuses after netting a hat-trick in their 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Premier League.

The Sun reports that he's now entitled to receive two huge sums for his goalscoring feats based on the terms of his contract.

The 37-year-old will receive a staggering £750,000 for surpassing the 20-goal mark in the season, as his three goals yesterday brought him up to 21.

But even more remarkably, he will also receive another £100,000 bonus for every goal he scores after hitting 20.

Considering that he's already passed the mark by one, Ronaldo can expect at least £850,000 in bonuses.

The report further states that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could receive an additional £1 million for finishing as the team's top-scorer.

That's also likely as he's currently the leading scorer in the Manchester United squad with 21 goals, and no other player has even hit double figures so far.

Bruno Fernandes is the next-best scorer with nine in all competitions.

The Red Devils still have six more games left in their season and Ronaldo will be looking to bag a few more.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 60 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 60th hat-trick of his professional career for club and country (50th at club level), with today’s direct free-kick goal the 58th of his career. Phenom. 60 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 60th hat-trick of his professional career for club and country (50th at club level), with today’s direct free-kick goal the 58th of his career. Phenom. https://t.co/qr40Yr7jXi

His hat-trick on Saturday was the 60th of his illustrious career, five more than his arch-rival Lionel Messi, and second in a row at Old Trafford, having also netted thrice against Tottenham Hotspur in his last home league game.

Speaking of the free-kick, Ronaldo struck the 58th of his career and the first at club level since July 2020 when he banged in one for Juventus in Serie A.

His last such goal in Manchester United colors came in May 2009 against Manchester City, which was also Ronaldo's last goal for them before leaving.

Manchester United star proves critics wrong yet again

Following an impressive first half of the campaign, Ronaldo endured a precipitous decline in form since the turn of 2022, netting only four goals in all competitions before yesterday's clash.

It led to many calling him a 'problem' in the squad as the Portuguese looked well off the pace and even wasteful in front of goal.

Age seemed to finally be catching up with the star, and while that may still be true, his treble against Norwich showed just how deadly he can be on his day.

He stepped up to the plate once again when Manchester United needed him, and contrary to all the "finished" claims, Ronaldo is still going strong.

