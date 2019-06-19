×
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot prepared to fight for a place in Ole's first eleven next season

Ross Bennellick
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
138   //    19 Jun 2019, 22:55 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

In a recent interview with the club's official magazine, the Red Devils' promising attacking full-back, Diogo Dalot, indicated that he is not willing to surrender his starting spot in the side without a fight.  

With reports coming in thick and fast regarding Manchester United's pursuit of a new right-back, Aaron Wan Bissaka (Crystal Palace), Max Aarons (Norwich City), and Elseid Hysaj (Napoli), it's good to see that one starlet, already in the ranks at the club, is ready to fight for his place in the team.

In case you didn't know...

The skilful Portuguese defender was one of the very few highlights in a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils last season. Hampered with an injury early on, Dalot fought back to put in some really good performances, especially in an attacking sense, for the English giants.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Inside United the young Portuguese full-back spoke of his desire to cement his position in the side and to improve on a decent first campaign in the EPL last season.

“I want to make my statement in the team and play as much as I can at right-back because I think it's my best position. I just need to prove that to the manager with my work.
”We all have different opinions but, overall, I think it was a very good season to settle in, start to know the club, know the league, know the atmosphere and now there is no excuse for next season.
I just need to push on. My goal is to make right-back my own.”

What's next?

Regardless of what the future holds regarding arrivals at Old Trafford, it's great to see that at least one player at the club is determined to fight for his place in the team.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United José Diogo Dalot Teixeira Elseid Hysaj Ole Gunnar Solskjær
