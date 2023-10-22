Manchester United’s frailties linger despite fortunate victory over Sheffield United

Manchester United had a lot to play for when they took on Sheffield United in the final game of Saturday’s thrilling and action-packed Premier League fixtures.

Not only were the Red Devils aiming to close in on their rivals in the race for the top four, but they also wanted to deliver a befitting tribute to club legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who had passed away earlier in the day.

Bramall Lane responded gallantly with its pre-match tribute, which included a minute’s silence, applause for the departed 86-year-old English legend and a wreath-laying by captain Bruno Fernandes.

That added motivation, however, did not show in Manchester United’s performance, as they labored and struggled to get going for much of the game.

In the end, though, Erik ten Hag’s side secured a 2-1 victory on the road, thanks to goals from Scott McTominay (28') and Diogo Dalot (77'), which overcame Oli McBurnie’s well-struck penalty (34').

Manchester United leave it late against Sheffield United

Similar to Manchester United’s encounter against Brentford before the international break, where they needed two late goals to win, the Reds left it late against the Blades.

Sheffield United made a bright start and looked more prepared for the game in the initial exchanges. Even when Ten Hag’s side finally settled, they still couldn’t control the game or create decent chances.

McTominay ultimately opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a great finish, but the Reds’ poor play caught up with them just six minutes later. The Scotland midfielder went from hero to villain after his handball earned Sheffield United a penalty.

Once McBurnie stepped up and converted from the spot, it looked to be a tall order for Manchester United, who were largely disorganised and lacked bite in attacking areas.

For the second successive game, the Reds needed a late goal – this time a wonderful long-range effort from Dalot – to secure all three points. Based on their poor overall performance, though, it’s fair to say Manchester United were fortunate to have walked away from Bramall Lane with a win.

Manchester United’s frailties still linger

The Red Devils may have won against Sheffield United, but there were very few positives to pick from the game. The team’s general frailties still linger and nothing seems to have has changed.

In defense, United were all over the place and were carved open many times. The midfield trio of Sofyan Amrabat, McTominay, and Fernandes just couldn’t retain possession, while Marcus Rashford and Antony created little from the flanks.

Rasmus Hojlund was left frustrated and isolated up top, and did not influence the game in any way. He was replaced after the hour mark by Anthony Martial. All these point to a team that was fortunate to win, rather than convincing.

"The first half was not our game. We made it their game. Opportune, direct," Ten Hag admitted in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

"We made it too direct instead of keeping the ball, passing it round. Keeping them working. We were also very direct and then we lost control of the game."

"They shouldn't score, especially in such moments and that has to give confidence and take the ball and let the opponent run. We made some corrections at half-time and I think after half-time it was more the side we want to see."

Manchester United have not been convincing since the start of the season despite the club’s massive spending in the summer. And while the Red Devils have now won back-to-back matches, they are bound to run out of luck soon if such disappointing performances persist.