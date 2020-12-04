They might not be doing so well right now, but there’s no disputing that Manchester United are the Premier League’s most successful club.

Since the Premier League’s inaugural season in 1992-93, Manchester United have claimed the league title on an incredible 13 occasions. They’ve also won the Champions League twice and have claimed five FA Cups and four EFL Cups.

Naturally, all of this means that Old Trafford has been home to some of the greatest players to grace the game during the Premier League era. So with nearly three decades of action to look back at, who would make it into Manchester United’s greatest XI in the Premier League era?

To start with, it’s very tricky to decide on a formation for a side like this. After all, Sir Alex Ferguson – the most successful United boss during the Premier League era – often used varying systems, from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3.

For the purposes of this article, though, we’re going with a 4-4-2 line-up, if only to attempt to fit in United’s greatest players during this time period. Even then, some genuine greats have been left out.

Without further ado, then, here is Manchester United’s greatest XI in the Premier League era.

Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel remains Manchester United's greatest-ever goalkeeper.

Both David de Gea and Edwin Van Der Sar probably have an argument to be included in this team. But realistically, neither man can compete with the great Peter Schmeichel. Signed by United in 1991 for a paltry fee of just over £500k, the Danish international made their #1 jersey his own for the best part of a decade.

Schmeichel commanded his defense like no other. He was often seen bawling instructions at the likes of Gary Neville and Steve Bruce. Moreover, Schmeichel was blessed with every physical tool needed to be a great keeper.

At 6’3”, the Dane was a giant of a man who could seemingly make himself bigger when faced with an oncoming attacker. But he was also incredibly athletic and capable of pulling off incredible reflex saves. And while he wasn’t a sweeper-keeper, his accurate long throwing ability set up plenty of goals during his time at Old Trafford.

Schmeichel won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one EFL Cup, and the 1999 Champions League during his time at Manchester United. He remains widely recognized as the Premier League’s greatest-ever goalkeeper.