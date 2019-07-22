Premier League 19/20: Manchester United's ideal midfield combination for the upcoming season

Paul Pogba should be at the heart of the Manchester United midfield next season

Manchester United's rebuilding under Solskjaer has been quietly gathering pace and the pre-season results are certainly an indication of the same. United have been impressive so far in the preparation for the upcoming season and have displayed the movement and energy on the field that has certainly reignited optimism in fans.

United started their pre-season with a fine 2-0 win over Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium. The Red Devils topped that up with a 4-0 thumping of bitter rivals Leeds United next at the same venue. Recently, United started their International Champions Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, continuing their perfect start to pre-season.

In all of those three games, Solskjaer stuck with an extremely 4-2-3-1 formation and it has allowed United to be adventurous as well as flexible on the field. A front 4 in the attack has helped the Red Devils execute Solskjaer's high-pressing system.

The double-pivot in the middle has allowed the team to boss the midfield, and it has also enabled United to dictate proceedings from deep, whilst changing shape when the opposition sits in a deep block. If United are to get back to their glory days, a lot will depend on how well their midfield functions.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Solskjaer's use of the midfield talents present at the club will define United's fortunes in the upcoming season.

While the boss will have the discretion to chop and change his midfield as the situation and opposition dictates, it is safe to assume that these three players, on current form and abilities, represent the ideal midfield combination for Manchester United for the upcoming season, given that Solskjaer wants an energetic and dynamic midfield who can press oppositions right from the word go.

Left Central Midfield - Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay has gone from strength to strength at Old Trafford

When Solskjaer moved on to the double pivot system in preseason, one player who looked out of place was Nemanja Matic. The Serbian's lack of speed and time taken to move the ball has made him look like a liability in Solskjaer's system. Indeed, some players have performed better than Matic in the three games so far, and the pick of the lot has been Scott McTominay.

The youngster has a surprisingly cool head on his shoulders and is a massive presence in the midfield. McTominay is strong and is rarely bullied off the ball. Solskjaer's system does not require an out-and-out defensive midfielder, because United are expected to defend as a team and press from the front. However, if required, the youngster can do the dirty work in midfield quite well and has given a regular indication of that last season.

McTominay's passing is also quite good, and while he is not known for the spectacular, he is quite comfortable on the ball, breaking lines with incisive short passes. But the reason he has worked so well in Solskjaer's system is because he has the urgency that the Norwegian demands and can move the ball very fast.

McTominay is also a tireless worker and is never short of running, which is a welcome change from the static Nemanja Matic. With a more charismatic partner alongside him, expect McTominay to do the bulk of the hard work and get even better next season.

