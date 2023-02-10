Manchester United’s lack of control against Leeds United shows Reds already missing Casemiro

Manchester United couldn't blow away Leeds United at home without the influential Casemiro

For much of the season, Marcus Rashford has been heralded as Manchester United's best player, and rightly so, due to his impressive form in front of goal.

However, the crown of the most important player in the team is reserved for Casemiro, and his absence is already being felt now more than ever.

The Brazilian midfielder was sent off for grabbing Will Hughes in a stranglehold during last week’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, ruling him out of the next three league games.

Casemiro began his suspension on Wednesday, February 8, as he sat out Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The arrival and departure that changed Man United's season? The arrival and departure that changed Man United's season? 🔁 https://t.co/C28b2YYFPd

Manchester United’s make-shift midfield fails to click

Manchester United have failed to win just thrice since the start of 2023 and it is no coincidence that Casemiro was absent on two of those occasions.

One was against Arsenal, which the former Real Madrid midfielder missed due to suspension, and the latest draw against Leeds further highlights his importance to the team.

Ten Hag has now lost his first-choice midfield pivot – with Christian Eriksen also out injured – and was forced to field a makeshift midfield pair of Fred and January signing Marcel Sabitzer.

Although the duo gave their all, it was just not enough as the Reds were cut open and exposed many times by Leeds’ pacey attackers.

If Casemiro were available, he would probably have read and stopped the move that led to Degnand Gnonto’s opening goal. But he wasn’t, and the players tasked with replacing him failed to give the team the cover and protection it needed.

Red Devils already missing Casemiro

Casemiro’s importance has grown tremendously since he moved from Real Madrid to England, and he has already become a cult hero amongst the Red Devils faithful.

But with the 30-year-old set to miss Manchester United’s next two matches against Leeds United and Leicester City, Ten Hag will have to find a temporary fix to this conundrum.

It’s obvious the team is already missing the midfielder but they can’t afford to drop points now that the top-four race is getting keener. Ten Hag’s post-match comments suggest he might have a plan, as he told Manutd.com:

"Actually, had we not conceded that early goal, we played quite decent and created chances. Alejandro Garnacho, twice, had to score. Marcel Sabitzer twice had good shots, Raphael Varane with the header,” the Dutch manager said.

He added:

“I think, if we equalise before half-time, we win the game. If we don't concede a goal after half-time, we will win that game but you cannot concede. Of course, it will encourage us for the second game in a couple of days that, if we play our game, we can beat them."

The United boss concluded:

“And we have to beat them. But you need composure all the time. Also I think, in the last 20 minutes, when it is 2-2, we were composed and you will make chances and we created so many chances. The finishing wasn't always that good but we created them."

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg

Casemiro will return for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on February 26, but before that Manchester United will have to find a way to win without him.

The team misses his tackles, control and the calm that he brings to the midfield, but Ten Hag has the difficult job of ensuring his side doesn’t drop more points against both Leeds and Leicester until their talismanic anchorman returns.

