Manchester United is known as the Theatre of Dreams and rightfully so! It's a dream for many a youngster to play at Old Trafford as a Red Devil. One of the most prestigious clubs in the world, United has been the home of some of the greatest stars of the game.

Manchester United's rich heritage, fan following and fame usually make the players want to stay there for the long term. While the 20-time EPL champs have been involved in numerous record-breaking transfers, they have often housed players who were committed to the club until the twilight of their careers or retirement. Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane, the list goes on...

However, following their long-term manager Alex Ferguson's departure, Manchester United experienced a complete collapse. The club has gone through multiple managerial/player transitions since then and are seemingly on their way back to the top right now.

The same has resulted in many players coming and going in quick succession in recent years. Despite this, there remain a few names that's been tied to United for a long time. On the same note, let's take a look at:

5 longest-serving players in Manchester United's current squad.

#5 Luke Shaw (since July 1, 2014)

Luke Shaw has revived himself lately after a series of mediocre seasons

Sir Alex Ferguson's farewell set off shockwaves transition across the team and the club was left with multiple voids to fill. Luke Shaw's arrival was to fullfil one such void.

The England international had big shoes to fill as Manchester United's left back position was vacated by their long-term star wing-back — Patrice Evra.

Shaw had come up through Southampton's youth squad ranks. Being a regular face in the club's U/18 competitions at the age of 15 was no ordinary feat.

The youngest defender to play in the Premier League in Southampton's history — Luke Shaw earned an invitation to Manchester United in the 2014 summer transfer window. He remains one of the most experienced players in the squad and is expected to join the team after a full recovery from a recent injury.

#4 Jesse Lingard - (since July 1, 2014)

Jesse Lingard's form at West Ham earned him a return to Manchester United

Jesse Lingard's stint with Manchester United has been a topsy-turvy one. The 28-year-old has been with the club since joining the youth setup.

Lingard was sent on loan to West Ham United last season after indifferent form where he was re-united with his and Manchester United's former gaffer David Moyes.

Before leaving for West Ham, Jesse Lingard was subject to harsh criticism from the club's former players and ultras. Things changed for the better while he was with the Hammers. Lingard was directly involved in 13 goals (9 goals & 4 assists) in 16 games during last season.

He has now returned to Manchester United and expects to play regular football once again.

