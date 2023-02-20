Manchester United's Marcus Rashford sends title warning to Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal after convincing win over Leicester

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has sent a strong warning to Arsenal and Manchester City as the Red Devils aim to mount a serious Premier League title challenge.

It comes in the wake of United's emphatic 3-0 victory at home to Leicester City earlier today (February 19) at Old Trafford. Goals from Jadon Sancho and a spectacular brace from Rashord were enough to secure all three points for Erik ten Hag's team.

The victory now puts Manchester United five points behind the top of the Premier League table, as they currently sit in third spot with 49 points.

The Red Devils are only three points adrift of second-placed side Manchester City and five points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Despite the two teams currently being ahead of United, they have both dropped crucial points in recent games. This could possibly leave room for the Red Devils to capitalize.

City drew over the weekend to Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal fought hard to scrap out a 2-4 victory away to Aston Villa.

Speaking about a possible title charge and in-form Manchester United forward, Rashord has claimed that his club are currently in the title race. He, however, did acknowledge the brilliance of their major rivals City and Arsenal.

In his words, as captured on Sky Sports, Rashord said:

"Obviously we are there, we are close. At the same time, both teams in front of us are really good teams and they are playing good football at the minute as well."

Manchester United are still competing for four trophies this season, namely the Europa League, Premier League, Carabao, and FA Cup.

Should Ten Hag's succeed in the title, it will be the first time they will be laying hold of the title after winning it last in the 2012-13 season.

Manchester United head coach thinks otherwise despite Rashord's title race claim

Erik ten Hag has revealed that he doesn't want his team to think about the Premier League title yet after their 3-0 win against Leicester City.

This comes after forward Rashford made a huge claim that his team are in for a possible title race charge this season. The Red Devils are just five points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, and their current form suggests that anything is possible.

Speaking about his Manchester United chances of winning the league this season, Ten Hag said:

"We don't think about that, we think about tomorrow, we have to be a better version of ourselves and that is what we have to work for. We are in February, don't look far ahead."

Manchester United will next face Barcelona at home in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League clash on February 23.

