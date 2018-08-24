Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United's most expensive Players in the Post-Ferguson Era

Andy Nduka Mukolo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
431   //    24 Aug 2018, 07:43 IST

In November 1986, Manchester United unveiled a certain Alex Ferguson Duncan as the club's new manager. The former Aberdeen head coach transformed the club into serial winners and it's not surprising at all that he goes down in history as the greatest manager to have graced the Premier League.

There are many reasons why the 76-year-old remains a firm favorite of the Manchester United faithful, but one of those was his faith in youth and his ability to win trophies without having to go on a spending spree in the now over-inflated transfer market.

Since Alex Ferguson's retirement five years ago, the Red Devils have employed the services of three high-profile managers, each with his own philosophies, each with his preferred stock of players.

David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho, in their various attempts to bring back the glory years, made quite a number of signings for Manchester United; some have settled, and while few are struggling with consistency, there are those who just didn't fit in.

From Paul Pogba, to Fred, we look at Manchester United's most expensive transfer deals since 2013

1. Paul Pogba (£94.5million)

Paul Pogba in actio
Paul Pogba wearing the Captain's armband for Manchester United

After spending his formative years at Old Trafford under the great Alex Ferguson, limited playing time forced Pogba to join Italian goliaths Juventus on a free transfer.

Playing alongside such midfield greats as Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Claudio Marchisio, The France international morphed into a complete midfielder, helping the Bianconeri win four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia titles as well as two Supercoppa Italiana trophies

Jose's Mourinho's first signing as Man United manager wasn't Paul Pogba, but the record breaking return of the Frenchman to Old Trafford ushered in a new era of astronomical transfer deals.

2. Romelu Lukaku (£76.2million)

LukakEnter caption
Lukaku celebrates his goal against Everton

A Chelsea reject in the Jose Mourinho era, Romelu Lukaku had his break out season with the now relegated West Brom , before completing a move to Everton where he established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

In Jose Mourinho's second season at Old Trafford, the former Chelsea manager reunited with Romelu Menama Lukaku, only this time, the Belgian forward didn't come cheap.

A day after Wayne Rooney returned to Everton, The Belgium international moved in the opposite direction, joining the Red Devils for a whooping £75million.

3. Angel Di Maria (£67.5million)

One of the players who helped Real Madrid win its tenth European title, Angel Di Maria was unstoppable in the 2014 UEFA Champions league final against Atletico Madrid, but Manchester United were even more unstoppable in their attempt to sign the former Benfica player.

In one of the most expensive transfer deals in Premier League history, Louis Van Gaal and Manchester United acquired the services of the Argentine wizard in August 2014.

Angel Di Maria inherited the prestigious no.7 shirt, but unlike George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, the marquee signing failed to live up to expectations.

4. Anthony Martial (£54million)

His rise to prominence with AS Monaco was remarkable, and his performances for the Principality club caught the attention of Manchester United who left nothing to chance in bringing the French youngster to Old Trafford.

With Louis van Gaal at the helm, Anthony Martial had the perfect start to life as a Manchester United's new no.9 and at the end of the 2015/16 season, the French striker finished as the club's top scorer with 28 goals in all competitions.

Enter captio
ANthony
Martial warming up for Man United

However, as Jose Mourinho took over in 2016, Martial's performances dropped as the new season progressed and due to lack of appearances under the Portuguese coach, the 22-year-old has since struggled to deliver like he did in his debut season.

5. Fred (£53.1million)

When Brazil national team coach Tite announced his 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia, it was not surprising at all that the then Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder had been named alongside Fernandinho, Casemiro, Willian Borges, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto and Paulinho Bezerra.

Fred made h
Fred made his Manchester United debut against Leicester City

After five successful years in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazilian joined Manchester United in June 2018 for a reported fee of £53million, making him the club's fifth most expensive signing since the retirement of Alex Ferguson.

