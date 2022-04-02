Manchester United's next rebuild begins with Bruno Fernandes extension deal

Bruno Fernandes is an integral part of the current Manchester United team. It is more than likely that they are going to build their next team around him, regardless of who the new manager is. Hence, it was not really a surprise to see the Red Devils extend their midfield talisman's contract.

The club has made some perplexing decisions, however, in recent years when it comes to contracts. Bruno Fernandes' one seems to be more rational than most.

Based on reports from The Athletic (reported via SI), Fernandes has had his salary doubled and wbe earningning around £240,000 per week.

Prior to this, he was believed to be earning the same amount as the likes of Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones.

His new contract has improved the situation, but he is still getting paid less than Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, and Raphael Varane.

Moreover, he will still be a relative pauper compared to David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes deserves the improved contract from Manchester United

Manchester United v Watford - Bruno Fernandes applaudes the crowd

Put simply, United's new contract for Bruno Fernandes is less of a declaration of purpose and more of a demonstration of faith. They're merely addressing a significant wage disparity.

What can also be noted in the subtext is that the latest Manchester United rebuild seems to have gotten underway well and truly now. They want to keep Fernandes by respecting him and yet at the same time not offering him a ridiculous amount which they have done in the past with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba.

Pay raises for underperforming pariahs in the past were more often the product of poor judgment than anything like compassion or equity. The difference is that Bruno Fernandes is well-deserving of his position as one of United's highest-paid players. He could make a reasonable claim to being the highest if everything was equal, which they rarely are.

After arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes immediately established himself as the best signing of the post-Ferguson era.

Granted, there's little field to stand out in, but the 27-year-old was a catalyst, helping not just his own game but also that of many of his colleagues to shine in the Premier League.

In a team that had previously lacked spirit, finesse, or flair, Fernandes earned a Premier League record four Player of the Month titles in 2020. Despite only getting a half-season start with his new teammates, Fernandes won the club's Player of the Season award. A feat he repeated in his first full season as a Red Devil.

Prior to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Fernandes almost carried Manchester United for a season and a half.

His performances have decreased slightly this season, going from superb to very good.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No player has more Premier League assists, chances created or through balls than Bruno Fernandes since his Man United debut No player has more Premier League assists, chances created or through balls than Bruno Fernandes since his Man United debut 🔥 https://t.co/YmfHbywARR

Despite numerous calls for him to be benched this season, Fernandes is United's second-highest goal scorer with nine. He has five more assists than the second-most creative colleague with 14.

The projected assist rate for Fernandes is presently 11.4 percent, with Sancho coming in second with 4.0 percent. He has almost doubled the number of shot-creating activities as Ronaldo, who is in second place.

Fernandes, on the other hand, isn't going to sit around and wait for the ball to come at him. He has attempted the third-highest number of tackles, the second-highest amount of pressure, and the most successful pressure of any United player. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold has logged more shot-creating activities in the Premier League outside of the United locker room.

Fernandes leads the league with 92 open-play passes that result in a goal attempt. With nine goals, he outperforms his xG of 7.2, while only Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah have a higher xGA.

A lot of people will tell you that he is having a sub-par season. Yes, he can do even better, but this is only bad compared to his amazing standards from last season.

But, as United have flitted through managers, systems, and crises this season, their assessment of his participation has been scathing. Some of the criticism has been directed at his on-field demeanor. Bruno enjoys a good moan.

But most people would feel the same way if they were surrounded by coworkers who couldn't or wouldn't pull their weight. Fernandes' demeanor only mirrors that of the fans, who have been frustrated by some of United's players this season.

If that irritates the more sensitive souls in the dressing room, it's more their issue than Fernandes'. Bruno's grumbling at referees is an area where he might try to rein it in. It hasn't helped him, albeit it hasn't always crossed the line into a disciplinary issue.

While Ralf Rangnick battles to maintain standards, Fernandes is one of the few players in the United squad seeking to raise them.

A summer clean-up and the addition of a few new faces should aid the objective, with the appointment of a new manager being the most important component.

Regardless of who is selected, whether Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, or mystery option number three, Bruno Fernandes should be the center of attention.

Any new manager who looks at Bruno Fernandes and thinks to himself, "He's not for me," should not be working for Manchester United.

