Manchester United's Predicted Strongest XI for the 2018/2019 campaign

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13.55K   //    02 Aug 2018, 01:05 IST

Manchester United v CSKA Moskva - UEFA Champions League
Manchester United head into the 2018/2019 season with all the expectations that they can contest for the top honours. It has been five long seasons for the United supporters who long for their football team to win the Premier League title. Will this be their season? Truth be told, United has struggled to continue the legacy of Sir Alex Ferguson, who brought beautiful memories to Old Trafford. Delivering 13 Premier League title in 25 seasons is no mean feat.

Despite a subdued pre-season in the United States of America, where the team has rarely sparked, United are capable of putting all that behind them and focus on the task ahead. Having a good pre-season does not necessarily translate into a solid run in the season. When all the players are back from the holiday, fit, and with transfers done, United can have a formidable starting 11 that could electrify the Premier League. In this formation, Jose Mourinho would line up a compact 4-3-3.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea


West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

There has not been any doubt about who is United's main man behind the posts. De Gea has been voted as their best player in four of the last five seasons. He has managed over 100 clean sheets in all competitions for the club. The immense support for De Gea by United supporters especially after a difficult World Cup has all but ended any speculation about his future with Real Madrid.

He is expected to continue with his cat-like reflexes and carry the team when they are exposed defensively. His almost inhuman performance against Arsenal in December 2017 when he made a record 14 saves is an epitome of his quality and importance to Manchester United. 

Central defenders

This is a department that has given Mourinho several headaches over the course of his managerial career with United. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have been vulnerable at the back at times, an issue Mourinho does not take lightly with his centre-backs. United have lacked that commanding presence of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand to create a solid barricade defensively

Eric Bailly


Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

The Ivorian looks fit and ready to stamp his authority on United's back line. He was superb in his first season at United. However, recurrent injuries halted his quest to establish dominance in that back four for the Red Devils. Bailly is a hard tackler and most parts a calculative centre back. He is also speedy and can track back well. He is set to get a starting berth this season now that injury looks like a thing of the past for him.

Chris Smalling/Harry Maguire/Toby Alderweireld


Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Getting a formidable centre-back partner for Bailly remains Mourinho's quagmire at the moment. Victor Lindelof, who Mourinho brought in last season to tackle that same issue has struggled to fulfil the role.

Smalling remains the top contender given that he has the experience of playing at the highest level and also has some goal scoring pedigree in him during set pieces. United may also land one of their top transfer targets to boost their defensive setup.

Maguire or Aldeweireld may be brought in at the eleventh hour of the transfer window. United have the financial muscle and clout to pull off such a signing. Either will be drafted into the starting line up without a shroud of doubt.

