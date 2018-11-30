×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's predicted XI against Southampton

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Feature
373   //    30 Nov 2018, 16:40 IST

Jose Mourinho (centre) with the Manchester United team
Jose Mourinho (centre) with the Manchester United team

Manchester United are going through an inconsistent phase this season, to say the least. The team is at the mid-table position with its title rivals all in the top five positions.

This Saturday United go to the St. Mary's Stadium on the back of some disappointing results in the Premier League. A demoralizing 3-1 defeat to Manchester City preceded a much-needed international break.

It was expected that they would rebuild and come out stronger against a feeble Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. But there was more disappointment in store as United showed the same lackluster style of football in a goalless draw. Jose Mourinho made a few changes to his squad by bringing in Romelu Lukaku, but even that did not bear fruit offensively.

Southampton will be a very difficult ground for United to get a good result in given their level of play this season. Until January, Mourinho has to work with the players at his disposal, and he doesn't seem too happy about that.

Here is how United would be expected to line up against Southampton:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

De Gea has time and again saved United from defeat or conceding.
De Gea has time and again saved United from defeat or conceding.

There is no question that De Gea will continue being first choice as long as he is injury free. He showed his class once again in the midweek Champions League clash against Young Boys when he made one of the saves of the season.

United recently activated the option of a one year extension to De Gea's contract. This should come as good news to United supporters, who are desperate to see him stay longer at Old Trafford. After all, he has been their best player in the last four seasons.

United's defence has been shaky this season, leading to De Gea conceding in 11 of 13 Premier League matches. He will be expected to be at his best once again if United underperform, as has been seen so often this season.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Southampton Football Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho
Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
Southampton v Manchester United: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's expected line-up and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool's likely XI for the...
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion
RELATED STORY
3 reasons for Chelsea's 3-0 win against Southampton
RELATED STORY
Premier league 2018-19: Southampton Vs Chelsea match...
RELATED STORY
5 English football ground names and their history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
Tomorrow CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Tomorrow HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us