Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's predicted XI against Southampton

Jose Mourinho (centre) with the Manchester United team

Manchester United are going through an inconsistent phase this season, to say the least. The team is at the mid-table position with its title rivals all in the top five positions.

This Saturday United go to the St. Mary's Stadium on the back of some disappointing results in the Premier League. A demoralizing 3-1 defeat to Manchester City preceded a much-needed international break.

It was expected that they would rebuild and come out stronger against a feeble Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. But there was more disappointment in store as United showed the same lackluster style of football in a goalless draw. Jose Mourinho made a few changes to his squad by bringing in Romelu Lukaku, but even that did not bear fruit offensively.

Southampton will be a very difficult ground for United to get a good result in given their level of play this season. Until January, Mourinho has to work with the players at his disposal, and he doesn't seem too happy about that.

Here is how United would be expected to line up against Southampton:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

De Gea has time and again saved United from defeat or conceding.

There is no question that De Gea will continue being first choice as long as he is injury free. He showed his class once again in the midweek Champions League clash against Young Boys when he made one of the saves of the season.

United recently activated the option of a one year extension to De Gea's contract. This should come as good news to United supporters, who are desperate to see him stay longer at Old Trafford. After all, he has been their best player in the last four seasons.

United's defence has been shaky this season, leading to De Gea conceding in 11 of 13 Premier League matches. He will be expected to be at his best once again if United underperform, as has been seen so often this season.

