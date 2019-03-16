×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United's Predicted XI vs Wolves in the FA Cup

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Preview
797   //    16 Mar 2019, 14:53 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United ate humble pie at the hands of Arsenal last weekend and on Friday realised that they have a double date with the Lionel Messi-led Barcelona in the Champions League. However, it is about the here and now. They first have a daunting task of going past a formidable Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The route up to this point was far from easy. They had to get past Chelsea and Arsenal in succession. To make matters worse, it was in hostile territory on both occasions. Wolves meanwhile present a totally different proposition. They have an impressive record against 'top six sides' as shown in the stubborn performance against Chelsea where Eden Hazard had to salvage a point in the dying minutes.

The good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that he has has a few players who have returned from injury and are ready to be unleashed in this match. It will be a game of balancing for the Norwegian as he faces a potentially difficult spell in the next two months. Wolves have several Portuguese internationals in their ranks. They have that natural creativity and counterattack capability that can cause defensive problems.

United face Wolves in two of their next three matches. It is no guarantee that the Red Devils will collect wins in either or both those ties. The tie seems like one of those moments when fine margins would be the deciding factor.

Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero

Romero has been a great servant of the club.
Romero has been a great servant of the club.

Solskjaer has trusted the Argentinian international to take care of business in the Arsenal and Chelsea games. Romero is likely to retain his place in the FA Cup. He has shown to be solid and some quarters regard him to be the best back up goalkeeper in Europe's major leagues. Romero is a brilliant shot stopper who inspires confidence with his takedowns. His 6 ft 4 frame is an added advantage when it comes to taking charge of aerial duels.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
FA Cup 2018-19 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
FA Cup 2018/19: Wolves vs Man United| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Manchester United: Match prediction Today - FA Cup predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - FA Cup Predicted lineups and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United injury news, suspension list, and more
RELATED STORY
FA Cup 2018-19: How Manchester United could line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers?
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: FA Cup Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Romelu Lukaku set to miss Wolves clash through injury
RELATED STORY
Wolves v Liverpool: Preview, probable lineups, team news, and prediction | FA Cup 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool crash out of FA Cup
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp blames illness for team changes made in club's defeat to Wolves
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: FA Cup Match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us