Manchester United's Predicted XI vs Wolves in the FA Cup

Manchester United ate humble pie at the hands of Arsenal last weekend and on Friday realised that they have a double date with the Lionel Messi-led Barcelona in the Champions League. However, it is about the here and now. They first have a daunting task of going past a formidable Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-final.

The route up to this point was far from easy. They had to get past Chelsea and Arsenal in succession. To make matters worse, it was in hostile territory on both occasions. Wolves meanwhile present a totally different proposition. They have an impressive record against 'top six sides' as shown in the stubborn performance against Chelsea where Eden Hazard had to salvage a point in the dying minutes.

The good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that he has has a few players who have returned from injury and are ready to be unleashed in this match. It will be a game of balancing for the Norwegian as he faces a potentially difficult spell in the next two months. Wolves have several Portuguese internationals in their ranks. They have that natural creativity and counterattack capability that can cause defensive problems.

United face Wolves in two of their next three matches. It is no guarantee that the Red Devils will collect wins in either or both those ties. The tie seems like one of those moments when fine margins would be the deciding factor.

Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero

Romero has been a great servant of the club.

Solskjaer has trusted the Argentinian international to take care of business in the Arsenal and Chelsea games. Romero is likely to retain his place in the FA Cup. He has shown to be solid and some quarters regard him to be the best back up goalkeeper in Europe's major leagues. Romero is a brilliant shot stopper who inspires confidence with his takedowns. His 6 ft 4 frame is an added advantage when it comes to taking charge of aerial duels.

