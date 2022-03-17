Manchester United’s ‘preferred’ managerial choice to take over from Ralf Rangnick revealed: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preferring to bring in Erik ten Hag from Ajax to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick ahead of the new season.

The Premier League club have struggled to appoint a full-time manager since the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer in November. Now, according to Manchester Evening News, ten Hag is at the top of their list of managerial candidates.

The Red Devils are also mulling plans to potentially poach Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea amidst several uncertainties at the club. Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is also among the few shortlisted options for the top job at Old Trafford.

The club recently crashed out of Champions League contention, losing 2-1 over two legs against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. They are out of all the tournaments this season and are fighting hard to finish fourth in the Premier League table.

Their trophy drought has extended to a worrying five years, with Jose Mourinho being the last manager to bring home a silverware title. He won the Europa League in 2017.

Hence, the board is mulling plans to overhaul the entire team and build a formidable squad to reclaim their lost glory. The club reportedly believe ten Hag will be able to turn things around at Old Trafford based on his performances with Ajax.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive



Can the club deliver what the fans want?



He develops youth,wins trophies, disciplined and has the will to change a clubs mentality into winners.



The only choice is going TheTenHagWay. The clear message from #MUFC is they want Erik Ten Hag.Can the club deliver what the fans want?He develops youth,wins trophies, disciplined and has the will to change a clubs mentality into winners.The only choice is going TheTenHagWay. The clear message from #MUFC is they want Erik Ten Hag.Can the club deliver what the fans want? He develops youth,wins trophies, disciplined and has the will to change a clubs mentality into winners.The only choice is going TheTenHagWay. https://t.co/duiAPsQ7wz

According to the aforementioned source, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui are also among the most highly linked people with the job. The Spanish national team coach and Sevilla manager respectively are also being considered if ten Hag does not arrive at Old Trafford.

However, ten Hag and Pochettino could be officially engaged in a direct conversation with Manchester United officials. This comes after PSG and Ajax crashed out of the Champions League as well. Official contact can be made sooner as the Premier League season is also coming to an end.

Two Manchester United players called up for England national team

Two Manchester United players have been called up for the England national team over the international break starting next week. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are the two players to receive the national team call while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho miss out.

The official list of 25-men squad for international friendly matches has been made official on Twitter.

The Three Lions are set to face Switzerland and Cote d'Voire in the international friendlies in late March. Among other notebale players, Phil Foden, Mason Mount Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse have also been called up by Gareth Southgate.

