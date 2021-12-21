Manchester United’s stance on Edinson Cavani revealed amidst Barcelona links - Reports

It is an open secret that Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in the winter transfer window. But Blaugrana could be set to experience disappointment if rumors are anything to go by.

According to reports, Manchester United have sent a message to Barcelona regarding their interest in signing the Uruguayan star. The Red Devils have allegedly informed the Catalan giants that they intend to keep Edinson Cavani until the end of the season.

The story mentions that the Premier League giants were initially open to the transfer but reached a U-turn just recently. The reason for that is said to be the recent COVID outbreak in England, underlining the need for a big squad.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Edinson Cavani welcomes the idea of joining Barcelona, having seen himself fall below the pecking order at Old Trafford. The Uruguayan lost his place in the starting line-up after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

So far this season, he's made eight appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, with just two coming from the start. The 34-year-old scored his only goal of the term during the 3-0 triumph over Tottenham in October but has since been out of action due to an injury.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020. The striker has so far made 47 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions since landing at Old Trafford, contributing 18 goals and six assists.

His contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season, meaning Barcelona could sign him on a free transfer if they decide to wait. Whether his transfer will make any sense at that time remains a different topic, though.

Who else could Barcelona sign apart from Edinson Cavani?

Barcelona are greatly in need of attacking reinforcements and will be keen to make a couple of additions to their squad in January. Apart from Edinson Cavani, the Catalan giants have been linked with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kareem Adeyemi, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

Blaugrana also have some work to do as far as shoring up their defense is concerned. Players like Jules Kounde, Aymeric Laporte and Cesar Azpilicueta have all been linked with a switch to Camp Nou in recent weeks.

