Manchester United’s top-four ambitions: 5 talking points on what needs to happen in April

Manchester United's current season seems to have been trapped in a quicksand pit. The harder they try to pull out of the mess, the deeper they fall into it. They have already exited the UEFA Champions League and have often displayed lackluster performances throughout the season. This has meant that the club are in a pickle when it comes to getting a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A top-four finish is important for any ambitious club in the Premier League. It drives revenue, brings global attention, and most importantly gives Champions League football. Manchester United are no different.

The Red Devils are arguably one of the biggest clubs in world football in terms of fan following and revenue. Continuously missing out on European football will hurt their image of being a global footballing enterprise.

United won 3-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League match. The Red Devils now won't play again until the 2nd of April when they go up against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. They then face Everton and Norwich City. They finish off the month with two away games against their top two arch-nemesis in Liverpool and Arsenal.

The chances of reaching the top-four have yet to reach a dead end. However, the road ahead is filled with hurdles and gravel rather than being buttery smooth.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the table, four points ahead of the Red Devils with a game in hand. Ralf Rangnick will do well to close down a potential seven-point gap with the Gunners.

In this article, we will look at five things that will need to happen in the month of April for Manchester United to make it to the top four.

#5. Fred needs to be a regular in the Manchester United team

Fred celebrating a goal for Manchester United against Leeds

Fred has proved himself to be one of the most hardworking and energetic players in the Manchester United side. He seems ready and active to leave his 100 percent on the field.

He has made 23 appearances in the Premier League this season and has been involved in eight goals, scoring three and assisting five. The Brazilian has been quite influential in midfield, especially in an attacking sense.

Fred is no doubt the team's workhorse, showing up in United colors week in week out while the team performs abysmally. In a no. 8 role, the Brazilian shines as he can move up the pitch and influence the attack.

He looks to make incisive runs into the penalty box and occupies positions outside of it. The most recent example of this would be the Premier League clash against Tottenham. He made an assist and initiated multiple attacks for the Red Devils.

However, the 29-year-old is also not without his faults. His defensive performances are often terrible, and he is weak in transition and gives the ball away too much. Fred has only put in 2.5 tackles per game in the entirety of the Premier League season and has been dribbled past 2.2 times per game.

Fred has often played in defensive midfield, either as a single unit or in partnership with Scott McTominay. In both cases, his defensive performances have been a letdown for the team.

However, a resurgence of the Brazilian could be on the cards if he is to give in good attacking performances every week. He could very well take over from Paul Pogba as an attacking central midfielder if the latter leaves at the end of the season.

Whatever is the case next season, as far as the remainder of the current one is concerned, Fred needs to start every game. He is not injury prone or easily fatigued either. Hence, his presence and energy in midfield could prove to be vital if Manchester United are to finish in any of the UCL places.

#4. An undefeated streak is a must for Manchester United

Has Ralf Rangnick had the impact he would have liked at Manchester United?

Since Ralf Rangnick joined Manchester United in December last year, the team has played 15 matches in the Premier League. Out of them, they have won eight, drawn five, and lost two.

On the face of it, the performances do not seem all that bad. With a 53% win record, Rangnick has failed to make his mark but has managed to keep the ship afloat.

The lack of a good quality defensive midfielder is obviously hurting the club. But the inability to finish scoring opportunities has been detrimental to Manchester United's chances of winning games.

PME 🚭 @mariEscobarSimp That really is a crazy statistic That really is a crazy statistic https://t.co/1gdDJELdK6

The three-time Champions League winners have thrown away winning opportunities on several occasions. This includes against Aston Villa (2-2) in January, and Burnley (1-1) and Southampton (1-1) in consecutive weeks in February. While none of these matches led to defeats, they showcased a lack of desire and a lethal edge to this United side.

An undefeated streak is a must if the Red Devils are to go on and finish in the top-four. Alongside not getting beat, Manchester United will have to bury their chances and defeat the lesser opposition.

The bigger opposition in April will be Liverpool and Arsenal. They are not only rivals but also major hurdles in United's bid to get to the Champions League places. This brings us to our next point.

#3. Have to get points at Liverpool and Arsenal

Will there be more happy faces for Liverpool when they face Manchester United next month?

Who could ever forget the 5-0 drubbing Manchester United got at the hands of Liverpool last year? It set the ground rolling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure and brought in Michael Carrick for three games as temporary manager. Ralf Rangnick eventually took over the role as interim manager for the rest of the season.

The defeat to Liverpool, arguably Manchester United's biggest ever rivals, was the turning point of the season. It broke the backbone of the team and took away the belief that last season's Europa Cup finalists could challenge for the league title.

The April 19th match against Liverpool will therefore be a test in two ways. It will test the team's hunger to win and prove that they value the history of the club. It will also showcase their desire for what they need to do to get Champions League football next season.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they are a direct rival to United when it comes to getting to the top four. The Mikel Arteta-led side could potentially have a seven-point lead over United if they are to win their game in hand.

Manchester United will have to win against their old rivals to cut the latter's lead to four points and hope for the best. The Gunners still have to play Chelsea, West Ham, and Newcastle United in their nine remaining games of the season.

Defeating Arsenal will not be easy given their latest run of form. However, it will be curtains for Rangnick and his men's top-four ambitions if they don't win the match.

#2. The defense will need to be solid for the Red Devils

Raphael Varane and co. will have to be in top-notch form for Manchester United

Manchester United can blindly point towards their defense with conviction when asked about their reasons for a failed season. Whether it is Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Harry Maguire, the defense has been the weakest part of the squad. The duo were signed for a combined fee of £130 million but have failed to make an impact.

Even with the addition of Raphael Varane, a four-time UCL and World Cup winner, the frailties in the backline have remained. Some have blamed club captain Maguire, while others have blamed the lack of a defensive midfielder, which leaves the defense vulnerable in transitions.

Manchester United have conceded 1.38 goals per match in the Premier League this season. Liverpool, on the other hand, have only conceded 0.69 goals per game this season, while Manchester City have conceded 0.62 goals per match. It is not hard to see why United do not rank among the elites of club football at this point in time.

The United backline has already conceded 40 goals over the course of the season, more than any other club in the top eight. If the Red Devils are to finish in the top four, they will need to do so, with stability and cohesion in defense.

#1. Cristiano Ronaldo will need to fire on all cylinders

Manchester United will need the best version of Ronaldo for the rest of the season

Whether you consider him a problem or a solution, there is no denying that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the best striker in the Manchester United squad. The 37-year-old, at least in terms of form and lethality, is still a major threat to any defense in the world.

Ronaldo has arguably fallen off in terms of form and performance since joining the club in September. However, he has still managed to play in 24 games in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals and assisting three. Another proper striker at the club, Edinson Cavani, has only appeared in 12 games in the league, scoring two goals and assisting in one.

Football Moments @FootManiea

I told Cristiano he can be one of the engines of the team", he said Ralf Rangnick. #Cristiano #Rangnick #Cristiano "Cristiano is an important player. With his reputation and with the way he can still play, he has influence on the team.I told Cristiano he can be one of the engines of the team", he said Ralf Rangnick. #MUFC Ronaldo #RalfRangnick "Cristiano is an important player. With his reputation and with the way he can still play, he has influence on the team.I told Cristiano he can be one of the engines of the team", he said Ralf Rangnick. #MUFC #CristianoRonaldo #RalfRangnick #Cristiano #Rangnick https://t.co/uyvE4TKFfX

The five-time Balon d'Or winner will have to be in top form if Manchester United are to get anywhere near the top four. Ronaldo will seek to continue on from his hat-trick scoring performance against Tottenham. United will need his goal-scoring acumen, especially against teams that will play with a low block, such as Norwich and maybe even Everton.

The highest-ever goalscorer in the history of football will need to show what he is worth. With Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in hot form by his side, the front three cannot be in frivolous scoring form.

If Manchester United are to live up to their xG of 1.73 per match, they will have no other option but to rely on the former Juventus man to get them the goals.

