Manchester United’s top-4 hopes derailed after Wolves defeat

This was supposed to be the season when Manchester United would kick on and challenge for major trophies after years of underachievement.

The Red Devils came close to lifting silverware several times under erstwhile manager and former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but fell short by a whisker. Unfortunately, performances under the Norwegian plummetted this season, and he had to be shown the door.

In his stead, Ralf Rangnick was appointed to steer the ship on an interim basis till the end of the season. While the German’s arrival sparked huge fanfare among the Manchester United faithful, not much has changed in terms of results and the team's playing style.

Aside from the opening 30 minutes of Rangnick’s debut game in charge, where the Reds pressed Crystal Palace and played like a team with a clear plan, the team has looked lost in every other game.

On Monday, they were punished by Wolverhampton Wanderers following yet another abject performance at Old Trafford.

Squawka Football @Squawka



They just couldn’t find the net. Wolves had more shots in the opening 45-minutes than any away side has had in the first half of a Premier League game at Old Trafford in the last six seasons (15).They just couldn’t find the net. Wolves had more shots in the opening 45-minutes than any away side has had in the first half of a Premier League game at Old Trafford in the last six seasons (15).They just couldn’t find the net. 😩 https://t.co/Tpoty0YMy5

Rangnick’s unbeaten run ends

Manchester United were unbeaten under Rangnick going into the game against Wolves. However, the German manager tasted defeat for the first time following a 1-0 reverse.

In truth, the Red Devils were completely outplayed, outfought and outthought. At no point did they have control of the game, as Wolves found it easy creating chances at the other end.

Bruno Lage’s side had more shots in the first half against Manchester United than they had mustered in their last four games combined. That is evidence of how poor United were on the night.

Much has been said about Rangnick’s tactical nous, but he is yet to show that at Manchester United. The Red Devils still unrecognisable under Rangnick.

Squawka Football @Squawka Wolves have won a Premier League game at Old Trafford for the first time in their history.



Their first away win against the Red Devils in 42 years. 🤯 Wolves have won a Premier League game at Old Trafford for the first time in their history. Their first away win against the Red Devils in 42 years. 🤯 https://t.co/qPE1tFbRlk

Manchester United’s top-four hopes diminish

Manchester United had the chance to boost their top-four hopes, but they fluffed their lines, which has left them rooted in seventh place.

A win over Wolves would’ve seen the Reds move level on points with West Ham United and just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal. However, Rangnick’s side couldn’t grab the opportunity. Now they face an uphill task to secure a Champions League place.

"We didn't play well at all, neither individually nor collectively. In the first half, we had big problems to keep them away from our box and from our goal,” the Reds boss said after the defeat, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“In the second half, we changed to a different formation, with a back three, and we had more control on the game. The game showed that we have a lot of work to do, especially against the ball. We had too many unforced errors, and we have to get better. This is an issue of the whole team."

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United have a very good squad, but one that lacks balance. The loss to Wolves only derails their top-four hopes. It remains to be seen how they recover from the loss and get their campaign back on track.

Edited by Bhargav