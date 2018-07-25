Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last decade

Manchester United's Bulgarian forward Di

Manchester United's activity in the transfer market so far has not impressed fans, to say the least. Of all the positions which require attention, the right wing is perhaps the most severe. While the clubs around the world and even in the Premier League are making valuable additions to their squad, United seem to have lost their pace a bit.

As Manchester United scramble for time, with the Deadline Day arriving sooner than usual this season, we turn back the years and look at United's transfer business in the last decade, from 2008 till last year. United signed more than 30 players in the last 10 seasons and we have chosen the top five players among them.

Unsurprisingly, Sir Alex Ferguson bosses this list, having bought 3 of the 5 players in this list, while Jose Mourinho accounts for the addition of the other two.

#5 Dimitar Berbatov

The classy Bulgarian was brought to Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2008, joining United from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day, for a fee of £30.75m.

In the 2008/09 season, he was a part of the formidable Manchester United front four, with Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez, who scored 44 goals in the league and 75 goals between them, to power United to the Premier League Crown, the League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Community Shield and they also ended up being runners-up in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

Berbatov scored 56 goals in 149 appearances for Manchester United altogether but proved his worth in the 2010/11 season when he scored 20 league goals in 32 games and helped United win the Premier League. He shared the golden boot that season with Carlos Tevez

But Berbatov was more than just a goal machine, he was someone who was capable of churning up pieces of insane magic in the field. He impressed football fans world over by providing an unimaginable assist for Cristiano Ronaldo against West Ham.

During his days at Old Trafford, his composure on the ball, his vision for a pass and his intelligence more than made up for his laidback attitude. But he endeared himself to United fans both on and off the field with his attitude.

Even though he was a fearsome attacking prospect, he was also a wonderful player to have on the pitch and one instance which United fans will remember came in a League Cup match against fierce rivals Leeds United in 2011.

Debutant Zeki Fryers, playing in defence, was injured 10 minutes before time and Sir Alex Ferguson had used up all his substitutions. Fryers was suffering from severe cramp which meant he could not carry on under any circumstances.

Dimitar Berbatov took responsibility of the situation and played in central defence for the closing 10 minutes of the game, bailing United out and looking completely at home. For the record, United were already winning 3-0, but Berbatov’s big-heartedness won United fans over. Dimitar Berbatov was certainly a fine signing by Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United.

