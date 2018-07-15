Manchester United's top 5 transfer targets this summer

Namrath Kadiyala

A busy man in the transfer window

Manchester United is one of the best and most powerful clubs in the world. They have a fan following from all over the world but they haven't been able to keep their fans happy enough. They failed to bring home even a single trophy last season, finishing second on the Premier League table and finished as runners-up in the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho is making a lot of changes to the United squad and has already bought good players like Lee Grant, Fred and Diogo Dalot. He wants to bring in some star players, improve the squad and make sure that they can challenge Manchester City for the title this season.

United has been linked with all kinds of players ranging from Gareth Bale to the breakout stars of the World Cup like Hirving Lozano. United wants to strengthen their back line significantly and rope in a couple of solid mids and forwards. Manchester United has been linked with several players as usual, but in this article, we look at the top 5 transfer targets for The Red Devils.

#5 Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano

The Mexican winger is a man in serious demand after his fantastic performances at the FIFA World Cup. In the 4 matches that he played for Mexico, he scored a goal and contributed with an assist. He was a key player for Mexico throughout the tournament and helped them to get out of the group stage.

He scored 17 goals and contributed with 8 assists in 29 matches, helping PSV to win the Eredivise. He ended the season as their top goal scorer.

Due to his World Cup heroics, Jose Mourinho has identified him as a serious talent and wants him aboard this summer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, getting Hirving Lozano is one of United's top priorities this summer. La Gazzetta dello Sport also thinks that Lozano is definitely moving out of PSV and Manchester United is leading the race to sign the winger.

Hirving Lozano is valued at £35.4 million. A bid from Manchester United for the 22-year-old is imminent and it could take place this week. He could be a bargain at that price as he is only 22 years old and could be a long-term prospect for them.