Manchester United's top five transfer targets this summer

Jose Mourinho became Manchester United's manager in 2016.

It is no secret that Manchester United have struggled to regain their supremacy of the Premier League in recent seasons, facing competition from all angles as clubs begin to splash out astronomical amounts of cash on foreign players to strengthen every part of their squads.

The league is no longer four great teams versus sixteen mediocre clubs; instead, it has become a free-for-all, save for the exception of the two or three teams who get steamrolled for one reason or another.

United's lacklustre performances still come as a surprise to football fans, as many still associate the club with the wonders that they achieved throughout the 2000s under the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United finished last season in second place with a respectable 81 points. This is a marked improvement from their 2016-17 Premier League campaign, where they finished in sixth place with just 69 points.

Many people would agree that second place is simply not good enough for a club of Manchester United's stature. Undoubtedly Mourinho is aware of this and knows that he will need to spend big if he is to bring United back to the glory days of yesteryear.

Here are the top five transfer targets for Manchester United.

#5 Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro is a fan favourite at Juventus.

The Daily Star recently reported that Manchester United still have an interest in Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, but are waiting for Luke Shaw to decide on his future before they table an official bid.

How might Alex Sandro fit into the current Manchester United squad?

United look thin in the left-back position: Luke Shaw is injury-prone and overweight, Ashley Young isn't getting any younger at 32-years-old, and Daley Blind is reportedly set to join Ajax.

Mourinho must bring in a world-class option before the window closes if he is to truly strengthen this United squad. And Alex Sandro would be the perfect fit.

Sandro has impressed for Juventus since joining from Porto in 2015, making 75 appearances across three seasons for the Italian giants. His speed and turn-of-pace have rendered him a valuable asset in Juventus' defence, as he can get back in time to halt an opponent's attack and cover for his teammates.

Sandro is often utilised as a left wing-back, whose duty is to bomb up and down the wing to both defend and attack, bombing in the occasional cross when required. This is exactly what United are after.

Rumour probability: 7.5/10

As stated previously, the entire deal depends on whether Luke Shaw can be shifted to another club. The Sunday Times reported that Shaw recently rejected an offer from Everton, who were willing to give the 23-year-old a chance to reinvigorate his stagnant career.

This has made the whole process of signing Sandro a lot more complicated that it needs to be, as the funds that United would have received in exchange for Shaw must be found elsewhere.

Alex Sandro has supposedly already agreed personal terms with United, according to The Daily Star.