How Major, the St. Bernard dog saved Manchester United from a financial crisis

Manchester United is one of the biggest football clubs in the world, and arguably the greatest in England. Despite being trophyless for four seasons, they are still one of the most recognizable footballing brands. Their popularity extends to the farthest and most remote corners of the globe. But the Red Devils had a very humble beginning, and if it wasn't for a Saint Bernard dog called Major, they wouldn't exist at all.

Major, St. Bernard who saved Manchester United Enter caption

At the turn of the century (19th to 20th), Manchester United was known as Newton Heath. The club was based in Clayton and had substantial financial difficulties. Major was the pet dog of club captain Harry Stafford. He would often be sent into the crowd with a collection box attached to his collar in an attempt to boost club funds. But the club was struggling so significantly that its future was already written off.

Everything took a major turn for Manchester United when the dog went missing.

In February 1901, Harry took the lead in organizing a four-day fundraising bazaar at St. James’ Hall in Manchester city center. It was an attempt to generate some of the required capital. The aim was to recover over one-third of the £2,670 debt. Major was sent across the city to collect spare change in a tin around his neck.

Bazaar Programme Souvenir for the event

In the afternoon of the last day in the city center, Major went missing. Not only had Harry Stafford been rejected by possible investors, but he'd also lost his beloved four-legged friend. He spent many days looking for his St. Bernard and finally found him with pub owner John Henry Davies.

John Henry Davies, Manchester United chairman who offered funds to save the club

In the week that Major went missing, he was with Davies’ daughter who had become very fond of him and wanted to keep him. John Henry Davies offered Stafford the funds and motivation to take Newton Heath FC to a new level in exchange for Major. Stafford bid Major an emotional goodbye knowing he had found a loving home.

Harry Stafford's Business Card when he was the captain of Newton Heath FC

As soon as Davies took charge, he was intent on imposing control over affairs at Newton Heath with Stafford as captain. The pair settled all the club’s debts and embarked on a journey that would see Newton Heath transform into the greatest club in England. They changed the team colors from yellow and green to red and black. They also gave the club a new name, which we now famously know as Manchester United Football Club.

Manchester United F. C. 1st League Champions 1910 - 1911

Davies took over the Walker and Homfray Brewery in 1902. He was on the verge of taking full control of the Manchester Brewery, which ran a large number of pubs in Salford and Manchester. In other words, he was minted. Manchester United had announced themselves in the professional football leagues. They were winning games and with the already loyal fanbase that had stuck with them through the hard times, success was imminent for the club.

Topical Times Magazine article from Louis Rocca Manchester United Scout October 1938

A brilliant but small backroom team was eventually brought in, including the fan of the club Louis Rocca, one of Manchester United's most under-appreciated heroes. He is credited as the man who put Manchester United in touch with Matt Busby in early 1940s.

The rest, they say, is history.

