Manchester United will reportedly complete the signing of AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in January. United have been linked with a move for the Turkish playmaker for some time now, and are set to land their man for a reported fee of £23 million.

Hakan Calhanoglu has been one of AC Milan's standout performers over the last couple of seasons. The 28-year-old has struck a formidable partnership with Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which has helped power AC Milan to the top of the Serie A table.

AC Milan have gone unbeaten in their opening eleven games of the season. Milan boss Stefano Pioli will be unwilling to let go of his star midfielder as his side look to mount a serious challenge for the title this season.

Milan will, however, have no choice as Hakan Calhanoglu will enter the last six months of his contract in January. The club will have to sell him, or risk losing the player on a free transfer at the end of the season, unless he signs a contract extension.

According to Pianeta Milan, the former Bayer Leverkusen star is currently earning a salary of €2.5 million per year. The Rossoneri have offered him an improved deal of around €3.5 million a season.

However, the Italian outlet has claimed that Hakan Calhanoglu's agent is not happy with Milan's offer and is looking to secure a salary of €6 million per season for his client. Milan will probably be unable to match the 28-year-old's demands, which has opened the way for a move to Manchester United.

United will face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, who are interested in signing Hakan Calhanoglu for free. The Red Devils will need to shell out £23 million if they are to get their man in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has a wealth of options in midfield. Nonetheless, the Norwegian has had to deal with rumors linking Paul Pogba with an exit from Manchester United. Solskjaer is also desperate to sign a creative midfielder to provide cover for Bruno Fernandes.