Manchester United seriously considering move for Barcelona star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring forward Ansu Fati's situation at Barcelona.

Fati came through the Spanish club's ranks and has made 88 senior appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists. However, he has started just nine games across competitions this season.

As per Spanish outlet SPORT, the youngster is unhappy with his lack of playing time at Spotify Camp Nou. While an exit from the club isn't in the offing yet, that could change if the situation remains the same until the summer.

Manchester United are monitoring Fati's situation and could make a move for him in the summer. The Spain international's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2027 and has a release clause of €1 billion.

The Blaugrana don't want to sell the forward as of now. However, this could change in the summer with the club potentially requiring a big sale.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their forward line since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November. Anthony Martial is injury-prone, and while Wout Weghorst has arrived on loan from Burnley, he is expected to return to his parent club in the summer.

Fati, 20, is more of a winger than a centre-forward, but the Red Devils could still look to sign him over Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Spaniard has scored six goals and provided three assists in 30 games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi on facing Manchester United in Europa League playoffs

The Red Devils finished second in their UEFA Europa League group stage table behind Real Sociedad and will now have to go through a playoff. They have been drawn alongside Barcelona, who dropped out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in their group.

Speaking about their upcoming clash, Xavi told the Hindustan Times:

“We were not lucky in the draw because we have to face Manchester United! They are on a good run. It's always a pleasure to play at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is doing a good job, they have very good players and it's going to be really difficult to beat them."

The Spaniard even claimed that both teams deserve to be in the Champions League. When asked if both clubs have improved in recent times, Xavi said:

"Yes, more or less (both clubs are at a similar point). We are coming back. Manchester United and Barcelona, both are in the Europa League. I think both teams deserve to be in the Champions League, but this is our reality and we need to face it."

The first leg of the Europa League play-off tie between the two sides will be played on February 16 at Camp Nou. Meanwhile, the second leg will be played on February 23 at Old Trafford.

