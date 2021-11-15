Manchester United set bargain price for star midfielder - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to leave the club in January. The 28-year-old has been starved of regular playing time this season despite putting in a number of impressive cameo appearances as a substitute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

According to The Sun, West Ham United are eager to re-sign Jesse Lingard in January. The Hammers will reportedly only have to pay £10 million to sign the attacking midfielder from Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

Lingard has less than eight months remaining on his current contract with Manchester United and has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club.

The Red Devils will therefore be eager to sell the midfielder in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Lingard did not make a Premier League appearance for Manchester United during the first half of last season prior to his loan move to West Ham in January 2021.

He scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances for David Moyes during the second half of last season.

The 28-year-old was considered to be one of the signings of the season. He helped West Ham end the season in sixth-place in the Premier League table.

West Ham United were desperate to re-sign Jesse Lingard this summer but were unwilling to meet Manchester United's £25 million asking price for the midfielder. Solskjaer reportedly convinced Lingard to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the starting line-up this season.

Jesse Lingard has been unable to become a regular member of Manchester United's starting line-up this season.

He is therefore seeking a move away from the club in search of regular playing time to boost his chance of making England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Manchester United 'ready to sell Jesse Lingard for £10m' just months after pricing West Ham out of a deal trib.al/nZLJens Manchester United 'ready to sell Jesse Lingard for £10m' just months after pricing West Ham out of a deal trib.al/nZLJens

Manchester United must sell some fringe players in January to raise funds to sign a defensive midfielder

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have been dominated by top quality opposition such as Liverpool and Manchester City this season due to a lack of a top-quality defensive midfielder in the squad.

United will reportedly prioritize the signing of a defensive midfielder in January but must get rid of some fringe players to create space in the squad and raise funds.

Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson have all been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford in January.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/98137… Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard could all be targets in the January transfer window #MUFC Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard could all be targets in the January transfer window #MUFC talksport.com/football/98137…

Lingard has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs including West Ham and Newcastle United in recent months. Donny van de Beek, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar