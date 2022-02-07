Manchester United set to earn £12m through sale of forgotten 26-year-old star: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly found a new home for out-of-favor midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The 26-year-old, who has been on the fringes at United after making the step up from the youthsquad,d has been sent out on loan in recent times to Brazilian side Flamengo and Serie A's Lazio.

At Flamengo, Pereira has registered five goals in 24 appearances, and if reports are believed to be true then he could finally be departing Manchester United.

Universo Online reports that Pereira is set for a permanent transfer to Flamengo. A £12 million fee is being reported of which most would be paid upfront and the rest in instalments.

utdreport @utdreport @brunoandrd] Flamengo have verbally agreed with #mufc to buy 75% of Andreas Pereira's economic rights. A deal could reach up to €14m. The rest of the deal will be paid in individual and team add-ons #mulive Flamengo have verbally agreed with #mufc to buy 75% of Andreas Pereira's economic rights. A deal could reach up to €14m. The rest of the deal will be paid in individual and team add-ons #mulive [@brunoandrd]

The transfer will likely come as a relief for both United and Pereira as the club have been stuck with huge numbers of players on their books who do not feature for the team.

£12 million is not a bad price for a player who has never got going at the Old Trafford outfit and the move will also give Pereira the chance to get regular game time.

The midfielder's Manchester United record is not great, he's managed a mere two goals in 45 appearances for the club with his strike against Southampton back in 2018 being his greatest moment for the club.

Who else do Manchester United need to offload?

Lingard looks set to leave the club

Ahead of a huge summer for the club, the need to offload talent is of utmost importance to whomever is in charge come June.

One of the first issues to tackle will be the future of French midfielder Paul Pogba who's contract is up in June. The player has not revealed yet whether he is ready to sign a proposed new deal or leave.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“It’s in his personal interest that he plays at the highest level”, he said. Rangnick on Pogba’s future: “I’m happy to have him back in the squad. His contract is expiring in the summer and if, in the end, he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up”.“It’s in his personal interest that he plays at the highest level”, he said. Rangnick on Pogba’s future: “I’m happy to have him back in the squad. His contract is expiring in the summer and if, in the end, he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up”. 🔴 #MUFC“It’s in his personal interest that he plays at the highest level”, he said. https://t.co/gSwJWOzHcO

Meanwhile, the likes of Juan Mata, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams could all see their United careers come to an end in the postseason.

Jesse Lingard is almost certainly departing with his contract running out at the end of the season and rumors of tension between the player and the club.

Edinson Cavani is to make a decision on his future come the end of the season with the striker having been linked with moves to Barcelona or Boca Juniors.

Star man Bruno Fernandes has recently been linked with a Barcelona move however he was quick to shoot down these rumors and a transfer seems unlikely given his contributions to the club.

