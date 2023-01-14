Manchester United set to reject bids for 26-year-old despite interest from five Premier League clubs - Reports

According to 90min, Manchester United have clearly communicated that midfielder Scott McTominay will not be available for transfer in January amidst reports of several clubs lining up to sign the Scottish international.

Several Premier League clubs, including Everton, Southampton, Leeds, West Ham United and Leicester City, are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old.

The Scotland international has been a regular fixture in the starting XI of the Red Devils for several seasons since his breakthrough under former manager Jose Mourinho. Since then, the youngster has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 191 appearances for his English club.

However, the arrival of Dutch manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season, and the star signings of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, have made McTominay sit on the bench more often.

Despite McTominay's reduced role, it is understood that Ten Hag sees the midfielder playing a big part in Manchester United's future. The coach values McTominay's versatility, work ethic and leadership qualities and believes he has a lot to offer the team. Hence, he is unwilling to let the player go, at least not in January.

The decision could be a disappointment for the clubs that have expressed interest in McTominay, but it clearly indicates Ten Hag's trust in the midfielder's abilities. The coach believes that McTominay can help the team achieve its goals and is unwilling to let him go without a fight.

In conclusion, Manchester United have told interested parties that midfielder Scott McTominay will not be available for transfer in January. Despite the player's reduced role, the Dutch manager sees McTominay playing a significant role in Manchester United's future and is unwilling to let him go.

Manchester United officially announce the signing of Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley; the Dutchman promises to give his best

It has been officially confirmed that Wout Weghorst is now a Manchester United player on loan from Burnley.

The striker, whose loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas has been cut short by United's intervention, is excited about the opportunity to play for such a prestigious club and is eager to contribute to the team's success.

He said:

“I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag. Whatever happens in the next months, I can promise to give all my best to the club for as long as I am here.''

However, the deal with Burnley does not include any option of a full-time move for the Dutch international after the end of the loan spell. The Red Devils desperately need a seasoned striker, and Weghorst will provide them with a much-needed boost as they aim to continue to performing well this season.

