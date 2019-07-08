Manchester United set to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt as Raiola reveals Juventus agreement, Inter still interested in Romelu Lukaku, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 8, 2019

de Ligt has an agreement in place with Juventus, and will not be joining United

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 8th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#4 United set to miss out on de Ligt as agent reveals Juventus agreement

de Ligt has an agreement in place with Juventus, Raiola has revealed

We start today's segment with more news about Matthijs de Ligt. It was earlier rumoured that Manchester United had agreed a fee with Ajax for the player, but the Dutchman himself was keen on signing for Juventus. The Serie A Champions had failed to come to an agreement with the Dutch Champions, and as such, the deal had reached a complicated stage. It seemed that Manchester United still had a chance to sign the talented teenage defender, however, that has been squashed by the player's agent.

Mino Raiola has all but confirmed that de Ligt is joining Juventus. The Super Agent gave an interview to Dutch Newspaper De Telegraaf and revealed that de Ligt already had an agreement in place with Juventus. Only the negotiations between Ajax and the Serie A Champions is pending.

Matthijs De Ligt has agreed terms with Juventus and now it’s up to Ajax on how they deal with the situtation

The player had expected things to reach a conclusion while he was on vacations and is understood to be frustrated at the pace of the negotiations between the two clubs. de Ligt was apparently looking forward to joining Juventus before the pre-season, but will now have to report for duty at Ajax instead.

Juventus' opening bid is understood to be far lower than Ajax's evaluation of the player and since both United and PSG had agreed to match the Dutch Champion's asking fee, Ajax expect Juventus to come back with a better offer for the player.

Despite the fact that things have not worked out according to his liking, de Ligt will not force a move, Raiola affirms.

And an arbitration case is out of the question for us.

I also advised Matthijs, because it does not suit his style and lifestyle.

The player only hopes that both clubs can come to an agreement soon and he can complete his dream move to Juventus. For Manchester United, though, it looks like the end of the road, yet again.

