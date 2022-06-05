Manchester United set to snub Cristiano Ronaldo in captaincy vote: Reports

Manchester United players are set to vote on selecting the club captain and the armband may not be headed towards star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

There has been a lot of debate over the captaincy, with current skipper Harry Maguire, 29, having been criticised for his lack of leadership.

His time with the armband has been lamented by many, who feel Ronaldo, 37, is a more worthy leader of the Red Devils.

According to The Sun, new United boss Erik ten Hag is set to hold a vote for the players to determine their captain.

David de Gea is the player who is believed to be favorite for the role and is the side's longest-serving player, having joined back in 2011.

The 31-year-old has had an impressive season in what has been one of Manchester United's worst ever campaigns.

He has earned praise for his interviews throughout the year, having given an honest assessment of the current situation at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year 🏆 https://t.co/CxHTjTALAP

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has looked set to become a leader in the dressing room, having spent years at the pinnacle of the game.

The Portuguese star has won five Champions League trophies and an equal number of Ballon d'Or awards.

At the age of 37 he has had a remarkable season for United, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances.

However, sources at Carrington claim players believe De Gea is the man who can help heal the wounds of United's disappointing season.

Manchester United are reportedly confident having De Gea wear the armband will keep him at the peak of his powers.

The Spaniard has a year left on his current deal but could extend that stay further.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't need the captaincy to lead Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is United's talisman

Throughout what has been a season to forget for the Red Devils, we have seen Cristiano Ronaldo attempt to lift a broken United side.

Not just through his performances, but his mantra and character of being one of the greatest players in football history, has shone through.

De Gea may be the man United will look to put the armband on but Ronaldo will still be the main man around Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old has shown time and time again how he's driven to push teammates, having been pictured motivating the likes of Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 A pre-match talk between Cristiano Ronaldo & Jadon Sancho 🗣 A pre-match talk between Cristiano Ronaldo & Jadon Sancho 😍https://t.co/mPyjIkXx5C

He has been one minor positive this season with most of Manchester United's problems coming from a lack of belief at the back.

De Gea can gather his troops and look to inspire them to be more confident with the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw having disappointed this season.

