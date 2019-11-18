Manchester United should've signed Kieran Trippier over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, says Everton's former Director of Football

Everton's former Director of Football, Steve Walsh believes Manchester United should have signed former Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier instead of Crystal Palace graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer.

Walsh not impressed by Wan-Bissaka's ability to get on the ball

Wan-Bissaka became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer after he made a £50 million transfer from Crystal Palace in July. Meanwhile, Trippier departed Spurs for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in what is now one of the most surprising transfers of the year.

Speaking to The Athletic, Walsh has expressed his disappointment with the manner in which Wan-Bissaka handles the ball, claiming that Trippier would've been a better fit for the Red Devils.

The former Leicester City scout said,

"United have made a lot of signings. Look at £50 million for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Now, perhaps it is too early and he will improve, but my eyes tell me when he gets the ball he is not the best."

"He is a good athlete and very quick, strong, and a good defender, but United don’t need a good defender, they need someone who can play, get on the ball."

"If I had been at United, I would have said, 'Put your £50 million away, go and get Kieran Trippier for half that.' He is an England international."

"He isn’t a great defender or a physical specimen, but he can play right-back and get the ball in early and you have strikers who can score goals. It is common sense."

Manchester United will return to action on Sunday when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League.