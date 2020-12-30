Manchester United and Solskjaer end the year on a high after Wolves win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not the only one punching the air with his fist following Marcus Rashford’s last-minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. The Norwegian’s reaction was just a manifestation of the mood of every Manchester United fan at the moment.

After a mixed start to the season, the Red Devils have finally clicked into full gear. On Tuesday, they left it late but still managed to take all three points from Wolves in a game of very few chances. The Reds are beginning to show a desire and attitude that has rarely been seen in the post-Ferguson era.

While Wolves proved to be tough customers, Manchester United never gave up and continued to chase a winner despite finding chances very hard to come by.

It was just reward when they conjured the breakthrough deep into injury time.

Manchester United end the year in the Premier League's top two

It’s been a very challenging year for the Old Trafford outfit and its manager, who has constantly been in the news for various reasons. Solskjaer’s reaction after Rashford’s goal pointed to a man who feels relieved.

Just over a month ago, the Norwegian was being mooted as a manager nearing the sack. These reports became rife when the Reds made their worst start to a Premier League season after a goalless draw with Chelsea in September.

However, a lot has changed since then. The win against Wolves has sent Manchester United second in the league table and just two points behind rivals Liverpool.

“We’ve got a group now that is more robust both mentally and physically. We have gone through some tough training periods, played loads of games, and they are getting fitter and fitter,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport after the game.

Solskjaer continued in this regard:

“The fitter you are, the more you can do. But mentally as well, it gives you a boost knowing you can win games towards the end.”

Manchester United’s title charge is finally on

Solskjaer sought to downplay Manchester United’s title charge despite the club’s impressive results in recent weeks. While it is good to tread with caution, it is only fair that the team’s performances are duly acknowledged.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea weren’t even playing as well as the Reds are currently doing when the duo was tagged as title contenders. So, it’s only right that Solskjaer and his boys are bestowed with that tag too.

They have earned it with consistent performances over the past month. The Reds are now unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, winning four and drawing the other two.

There are still a lot of games to be played this season, but ending the year in second place is a huge achievement for Solskjaer and Manchester United. Now, the target will be to close the gap on Liverpool and try to wrestle the title away from the Anfield club by the end of the season.