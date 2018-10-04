Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United star claims all players are behind Jose Mourinho 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
392   //    04 Oct 2018, 12:10 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini said that all the players are backing their manager Jose Mourinho, despite their horrendous start to the season and off-the-field issues. He also mentioned that the team showed improvement in their stalemate against Valencia, following an upsetting defeat at the hands of West Ham last weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have endured their worst start in the league in 29 years and Mourinho, for the first time in his managerial career, has gone four home games without a win. A lot of negative energy has been stirring around Old Trafford over the past few weeks.

The heart of the matter

However, against many fans' and football observers' idea of the situation at Manchester, Fellaini stated that the entire squad are backing their gaffer and are in the same forward direction towards progress.

When asked about the on-pitch huddle against Valencia prior to the first whistle, he remarked:

"I think we wanted to show that we are together. Everybody (was behind the idea). I think everybody is behind the manager."

He continued:

"Today I think we showed improvement and we have to keep going. Everyone is going in the same direction to try to improve and to do better. I think it was a bad day against West Ham. We were all bad. We have to do our best and do our job."

The Belgian was highly optimistic of the team's spirit and improvement but believes the next league game is a must-win fixture. He added:

"We showed it today, but we have to do better on Saturday, yeah (it was a frustrating night), but it was much better than West Ham. We put energy, effort, we run forward, we try to score the goal. OK, we didn't but we have to keep going. The spirit is there. You saw it today, but we have to win on Saturday."

What's next?

Fellaini has certainly raised a few eyebrows with this positive statement but it will be interesting to see if the worn out Manchester United players respond to their coach. The Red Devils host a struggling Newcastle side on Saturday.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Marouane Fellaini Jose Mourinho
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
All United players are behind Mourinho, insists Fellaini
4 big mistakes Jose Mourinho made at Manchester United
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
3 players who reportedly want to leave Manchester United...
Who should leave Manchester United? Paul Pogba or Jose...
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
5 Manchester United players who have flopped under Jose...
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
3 Reasons why Jose Mourinho should leave Manchester United
Manchester United star reportedly says he'll leave if...
