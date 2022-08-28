Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo posts 3-word message after win against Southampton 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a positive message on Twitter after his side's 1-0 victory over Southampton at the Saint Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The Portuguese forward was named on the bench and came on as a second-half substitute in Manchester United's clash with Liverpool. He was once again named on the bench by Erik ten Hag against the Saints.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came on as a substitute in the 68th minute but failed to impress. The 37-year-old seemingly lacked energy, motivation, and desire.

However, the former Juventus star went on to praise his team by posting a three-worded message on Twitter after the game.

"3 important points!", said Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to leave Manchester United over the last couple of months. He has also seemingly fallen out with Erik ten Hag, who has opted to play Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Elanga ahead of the veteran forward in recent weeks.

However, the Portugal international has been unable to find any potential suitors. As per The Mirror, Marseille are the latest club to snub the forward. Cristiano Ronaldo has one year left on his contract and could therefore be forced to stay at Old Trafford unless he can find a new club before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

United beat Southampton 1-0, courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes strike in the second half.

Manchester United will need to sign a top-quality striker before the close of the transfer window

Manchester United's lack of ideas and threat going forward against Southampton reiterated their need for a top-quality No.9. Marcus Rashford has been deployed in the position over the last couple of games, but the England international lacks the striker's instinct and finishing required to play the role on a regular basis.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the Red Devils' undisputed No.9 last season. The veteran forward scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions. However, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future in doubt and Erik ten Hag's reluctance to start him, Manchester United need to sign a top-quality striker before the close of the transfer window.

As per Sky Italy, the Red Devils could attempt to hijack Chelsea's move for Arsenal hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker scored 68 goals in 128 appearances during his time with Arsenal, and scored 11 goals in 17 games across competitions for Barcelona last season.

