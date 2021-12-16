Manchester United star emerges as shock target for Arsenal and Barcelona - Reports

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood. The 20-year-old has seen his game time diminish since the Red Devils appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona prefer a move for Mason Greenwood over Anthony Martial as the Manchester United youth product is seen as a star for the future. Arsenal are also keen on signing a forward and are monitoring the Englishman's situation at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood rose through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making his debut for the club during the 2018-19 season. He enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2019-20 season, as he scored 17 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Greenwood enjoyed a less productive campaign in 2020-21 as he scored just 12 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United.

The forward seemed to be growing from strength to strength during the opening stages of the 2021-22 season. He scored three goals in the Red Devils' opening three Premier League games of the campaign. However, the England international has suffered a massive dip in form in recent months, scoring just two goals in his last 13 appearances across all competitions.

As a result, Ralf Rangnick has preferred to start Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford ahead of Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is reportedly growing frustrated with his bit-part role at Manchester United and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Barcelona are desperate to sign a new forward in January as the club are currently facing a massive injury crisis. Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have all been ruled out of action due to injury. Meanwhile, Argentine forward Sergio Aguero was forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking to build a squad for the future. The Gunners possess a core group of youngsters who have been able to produce the goods for Mikel Arteta this season. They are, however, in need of a top-quality striker.

TheAFCPlug @TheAFCPlug According to a report by Catalan outlet @elnacionalcat , Mason Greenwood is unsettled at Manchester United due to Ralf Rangnick’s reluctance to utilise him regularly. He is being montoring by Arsenal and Barcelona, with Juventus also keeping tabs on his situation. #AFC According to a report by Catalan outlet @elnacionalcat, Mason Greenwood is unsettled at Manchester United due to Ralf Rangnick’s reluctance to utilise him regularly. He is being montoring by Arsenal and Barcelona, with Juventus also keeping tabs on his situation. #AFC https://t.co/e9UQ1yqY38

Manchester United are unlikely to part ways with Mason Greenwood

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has suffered a massive dip in form in recent months

Despite his dip in form, Mason Greenwood, along with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, is seen as the future of Manchester United by the club's officials. The Red Devils are, therefore, unlikely to entertain the idea of selling or loaning out the young forward.

Instead, Manchester United could offer Barcelona and Arsenal the opportunity to sign French forward Anthony Martial. The 26-year-old's agent, Phillipe Lamboley, recently told Sky Sports News that his client wishes to leave Old Trafford in January as he has grown frustrated with the lack of game-time at the club.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a move for wantaway Man United striker Anthony Martial Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a move for wantaway Man United striker Anthony Martial https://t.co/3tOPOvLSiD

Anthony Martial has made just seven Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season and has scored one goal. The Frenchman has also attracted interest from Barcelona and Arsenal in recent weeks.

