Manchester United star equals Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney’s unique achievements with Red Devils 

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney’s unique achievements at the club.

The Englishman has joined an elite list of Manchester United footballers to have won two Premier League Player of the Month awards in the same season. The list includes Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rooney, Robin van Persie, Ryan Giggs, Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and Ronaldo.

With his latest Player of the Month award for the month of January, Rashford has now won the accolade three times in his career. He first won the award in January 2019 and won it twice this season in September 2022 and January 2023.

Premier League @premierleague



Marcus Rashford is



#PLAwards | @MarcusRashford It just had to be himMarcus Rashford is @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for the second time this season! It just had to be him 👉😄 Marcus Rashford is @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for the second time this season! #PLAwards | @MarcusRashford https://t.co/0ZpUg0lswa

Rashford has also become the third Manchester United player since the start of last season to win the award for a second time in the same season.

De Gea and Ronaldo both won the Premier League Player of the Month award twice last season.

Rashford has been in scintillating form for the Red Devils this season, particularly since the culmination of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In January, he has scored thrice in the Premier League in four games while scoring four goals in four games in the domestic cups.

The England international found the back of the net in the victories over Bournemouth and arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford. He also opened the scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates but Manchester United eventually lost the game 3-2.

Rashford has scored a total of 18 goals and provided eight assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo invites 4 former Manchester United teammates to watch him play at Al Nassr and say goodbye

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly invited four of his former Manchester United teammates to watch him play at Al Nassr and bid a proper goodbye.

As reported by The Sun, the former Real Madrid forward has gotten in touch with his closest friends at Old Trafford. He is looking to arrange a visit for his former teammates to his homeland or even Saudi Arabia.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Cristiano Ronaldo has invited four of his former Manchester United teammates to watch him play at Al Nassr and bid a proper goodbye. dlvr.it/Shc3YZ Cristiano Ronaldo has invited four of his former Manchester United teammates to watch him play at Al Nassr and bid a proper goodbye. dlvr.it/Shc3YZ

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the Red Devils under extraordinary circumstances in November last year. He was on international duty representing Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the time.

Hence, he never got the chance to bid his teammates a proper goodbye before leaving the Premier League giants for the second time in his career. Erik ten Hag's side terminated Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The veteran forward owns a luxury villa outside the Portuguese capital Lisbon and has texted several of his former teammates to get together in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes