Reports: Manchester United star keen on joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid are also keen on signing him!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 14 Jul 2017, 13:13 IST

Another headache incoming?

What's the story?

Manchester United and Real Madrid do not share a good relationship and with the recent negotiations for Alvaro Morata, the things became worse. However, there is one player who still hopes to make a transfer between the clubs - David de Gea.

Mirror reports suggest that the goalkeeper has asked his agent to secure a move to Real Madrid this summer. The Spaniard is keen on returning to Madrid and wants to join the UEFA Champions League winners.

Manchester United are also expecting Madrid to make a move for the shot-stopper according to ESPN sources. Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a new contract at AC Milan and thus Los Blancos are back in the hunt for De Gea.

In case you didn’t know...

Manchester United had agreed to sell David De Gea to Real Madrid in the summer of 2015. That is when the infamous 'fax machine' incident happened and the move collapsed.

The negotiations would have seen Keylor Navas head to Old Trafford but the paper works were submitted late and so the move was not sanctioned by the authorities. De Gea went on to sign a new 4-year contract but is now again interested in moving back to Spain.

Madrid-bound?

The heart of the matter

David De Gea has reportedly told his agent, Jorge Mendes to push for a switch to Real Madrid. The Spaniard is 'desperate' to head back home and wants to secure the move this summer.

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez is also keen on signing the Manchester United goalkeeper and is willing to break the bank for him. He is also willing to offload Keylor Navas, who is reportedly a target now for Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City recently broke the transfer record for a goalkeeper when they signed for £35 million from Benfica. And now, Real Madrid are willing to offer £50 million for De Gea according to ESPN.

What’s next?

Manchester United are in no mood to have any negotiations with Real Madrid. However, if the player demands the move, Red Devils might have to hold talks with Los Blancos.

Should the move take place, De Gea will become the world's most expensive goalkeeper ever. And if he moves before the UEFA Super Cup, he will end up facing his old teammates when the two clubs meet at the end of August!

Author’s Take

It's quite clear that De Gea wants to join Real Madrid at some point in his career. The 26-year-old has 2 years left on his current contract and if he's not allowed to head back to Spain by then, he might end up joining Madrid on a free transfer.