Manchester United star offered to Premier League rivals - Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool putting their rivalry aside to sell key players to each is something one could grow old waiting to see, but it seems we're in for such a miracle this summer, at least rumors suggest.

According to reports in France, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be on his way to Liverpool this summer. The midfielder has reportedly been offered to the Reds by his agent Mino Raiola.

The agent is said to have met with Liverpool's representatives behind the scenes to inform them of the availability of the Frenchman. The Merseysiders are tempted by the prospect but they would've preferred such an opportunity to appear during the winter transfer window as Pogba would have less than six months left on his contract with the Red Devils by then.

It is becoming more likely that Manchester United and Pogba will part ways in the near future. The Red Devils seem to be preparing for his imminent departure as they're already pulling the strings to sign a midfielder from the transfer market this summer. The likes of Ruben Neves, Eduardo Camavinga and Saul Niguez have been linked with an Old Trafford switch in recent days and weeks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are still in the market looking to sign a potent midfielder to fill the void left behind by Georgino Wijnaldum. The Dutchman called time on his stint at Anfield last month to complete a move to Paris Saint Germain.

The Frenchman has just a year left on Manchester United contract

Manchester United and Liverpool to battle for Pogba?

There's no doubt Pogba would be a decent replacement for Wijnaldum, given their similar qualities: a blend between technique and physique. Nevertheless, that is just the best it can get. The chances of seeing such a move materialize are really very slim.

The Red Devils will certainly do all they can to avoid selling one of their best players to a direct rival. This makes the whole story unconvincing and questionable. But you can't rule anything out in football. The next few weeks will provide clarity on the story.

Pogba is still on holiday after representing his nation at the European championship this summer. He is expected to return to Old Trafford in the coming days as preparations continue ahead of the upcoming campaign.

