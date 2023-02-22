Manchester United are reportedly set to tie down young winger Alejandro Garnacho to a new contract. The Argentine's current contract with the Red Devils runs down in 2024 and the club are eager to extend his stay.

Garnacho has risen through the ranks rapidly and has been an integral part of Manchester United's resurgence under manager Erik ten Hag. He has made 25 appearances for the club's senior side this term, scoring three and assisting five goals.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside), the Red Devils have all but agreed to a new contract with the 18-year-old's entourage. An announcement can be expected in the coming weeks.

The club are eager to offer Garnacho improved terms to deter potential suitors from approaching the player. It remains to be seen when the Premier League giants will make an official announcement for the same.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains why Garnacho was taken off at half-time in 3-0 win over Leicester

Garnacho started on the left wing during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester City on February 19. However, he was hauled off at half-time in favor of Jadon Sancho, who played a crucial role from the #10 position to hand Ten Hag's men a crucial three points.

After the match, the Dutch tactician was asked about the idea behind replacing Garnacho with Sancho at half-time. Here's what he said:

"Second half, we play like the principles and the rules of the game from us. So we transferred the game plan and then you see we are dictating the game. And with Jadon on the pitch, there was a lot of space in the midfield area to bring him there to get players playing between the lines, get more dynamics, it worked really well, him and Bruno on that side.

"And I think with Wout up front we get better pressing. That's due to the fact we are more controlling, dominating, dictating the game, finishing the game and in the end, is a deserved win. But the meaning of the first goal is important."

Manchester United have two crucial matches coming up. They will be up against Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday, February 23, at Old Trafford. Three days later, they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

