Manchester United: Star striker to sign new mega-deal

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
135   //    12 Apr 2019, 19:58 IST

Manchester United are all set to increase Marcus Rashford salary by almost 4 times in order to fend off interests from Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Manchester United are all set to increase Marcus Rashford salary by almost 4 times in order to fend off interests from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

What's the story?

Manchester United's 21-year old star Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Marcus Rashford has been on an £80,000-a-week contract since he burst onto the scene a couple of years ago under Louis Van Gaal and with the striker's current contract expiring at the end of next season, even though there is an option to extend it for another year, Manchester United look to scrap the deal and offer a better contract.

Heart of the Matter

Marcus Rashford has been rumoured to be set for a major salary hike after having his most successful season with the club.

The striker, who has been on an £80,000-a-week contract looks all set to quadruple his wage amount and equal the salary that Wayne Rooney received when he was with the Red Devils till 2017.

The rumoured new salary could see Marcus Rashford signing a new 5-year deal that could see the Mancunian staying at Old Trafford till 2024 and earning £300,000-a-week.

This hike could see Marcus Rashford joining the likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez as one of the highest earning players in the team.

Marcus Rashford has had his best ever season in the Premier League since his arrival in 2016 and has scored more than 10 goals in the league for the first time in his career.


What's Next

After their defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League, Manchester United will now host West Ham at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways ahead of their trip to the Nou Camp in the midweek.

