Manchester United Star to Barcelona: When can it happen?

J Omkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 727 // 26 Aug 2018, 10:02 IST

The summer transfer window is rapidly approaching its end stages. While there were many rumors on the plate, the one that stole the show is Pogba's move to the Spanish Giants. There are only two questions: Why the wait and When it'll happen?

According to reports, FC Barcelona showed interest in the World cup winner French International at the start of the transfer window. But Manchester United are not keen on giving up one of their best players. Although there are rumours about the player's situation at his current club, yet nothing really happened. So what exactly is the case and what the future holds?

Pogba Celebrating 2018 FIFA World Cup Win

There has been a lot of speculation around Paul Pogba, who was in top form for their country in the World Cup at Russia. But that isn't the case exactly at Manchester United. After returning from Juventus for a world record fee, the Frenchman has had mixed form at Manchester United.

Is the relationship strained? - Pogba(L) and Mourinho

Not rising up to the expectation of Jose Mourinho, he has been constantly sidelined by the boss. With reports suggesting a bad relationship between the duo, and Mourinho proving those right with his press conference comments, the future of both the player and the manager is under risk. With greats suggesting that the Portuguese may be sacked if he doesn't change his attitude.

Benched in an important match: What will be the future?

What Manchester United is looking for now is a good relationship between the players and the manager but that does not seem to be on the right track.

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has suggested that they haven't closed the door to Paul Pogba move. Barcelona is hinting that they haven't ruled out any possibilities to lure the Frenchman to Camp Nou.

Unhappy manager and unhappy players: What can happen next?

There might be a prospect move for him with merely a week remaining till the transfer window shuts close. Or Barcelona may wait till the Winter transfer window to see things unfold at the player's current club, what's going to happen between the player and the manager and then swoop in to seal the deal. That is the future and it's definitely unpredictable.