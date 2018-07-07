Manchester United star to be offered bumper new contract with double the salary

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on doubling Jesse Lingard's wages

As a result of an impressive string of performances with England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to benefit greatly as Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, allegedly intends to double the player's wages.

Lingard has started every game, but one (the match against Belgium in which most of the senior players were rested, including Lingard), for The Three Lions in Russia, and even scored a jaw-dropping worldie against Panama in the Group Stages of the tournament.

The 25-year-old also had an impressive last season with Manchester United, scoring 8 Premier League goals and assisting 5 more. Lingard is currently tied down to the club by virtue of a four-year deal worth £75,000-a-week, which the Englishman signed in April 2017.

Now, however, according to reports from The Daily Express (via The Sun), after Lingard's excellent World Cup run, Jose Mourinho is believed to be inclined towards handing him a new deal that will see him earn twice as much as he currently does.

At £150,000-a-week, Lingard will become one of Manchester United's top earners if he does put pen to paper on said deal and most of the club's fans will believe that it will be well deserved.

A fan-favourite, Lingard is also highly rated by Mourinho while he himself also thinks highly of his Portuguese manager. Recently, Lingard spoke about his relationship with Mourinho and said:

“[Mourinho] has been great with me, He’s put that trust and faith in me to play me in big matches week-in, week out. It’s only up to me to repay that faith by playing well and putting on good performances. He’s played a massive part in my development and I can only thank him for that.”

For now, Lingard's sole focus will be on helping England get past Sweden in tonight's World Cup quarter-final encounter and more broadly, to help Gareth Southgate's side lift the coveted trophy.