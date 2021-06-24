Manchester United star wants to play for Real Madrid amidst interest from Juventus - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly wants to play for Real Madrid despite the chances of that happening being low.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Manchester United, and talks regarding an extension haven’t progressed well.

Manchester United and Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola aren’t on the same page, as the agent revealed last year that his client isn’t “happy” at Old Trafford.

Pogba has the chance to run down his contract at Manchester United and move as a free agent next year.

Juventus also said to be in the mix to sign want-away Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Real Madrid is Pogba’s preferred destination as per journalist Duncan Castles, but Juventus are also said to be in the mix as a swap deal involving the Frenchman and Cristiano Ronaldo has been mooted.

Première objectif atteint 💪🏾on to the 8eme allez les gars 🇫🇷 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/XtaDBN6WA5 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 23, 2021

“Pogba wants to leave and wants to play for Real Madrid. If he can get that deal in place – and Raiola has been doing work to try and get that deal in place – he would take it. The chances of that happening have reduced now that Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid and [Carlo] Ancelotti is in place there,” Castles said.

“In the immediate term, it makes sense for Pogba not to be involving himself in talks with Manchester United because he’s in the middle of the Euros, France have a good chance of winning the Euros and retaining their crown as the top team in world football having won the previous World Cup.

“If he has a good Euros, and he’s done well so far, then maybe you can provoke interest from the major clubs enough that they’ll try and arrange a deal with Manchester United now.

“One thing that has been proposed again is the Pogba goes to Juventus and [Cristiano] Ronaldo comes back to Man United with valuations being placed on the two players in a FFP swap deal. That is something Juventus have an interest in. It’s something Ronaldo’s representatives suggested. It’s not something that has been completely excluded by Manchester United,” he added.

Should Manchester United fail to agree a new deal with Pogba, they might look to sell him before the summer transfer window closes.

