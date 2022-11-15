Manchester United stars who will grace the FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup is less than a week away and the excitement around football's biggest extravaganza is at a peak level. From murals on buildings in Qatar to giant cutouts of players in Kerala, fans are gearing up as their favorite heroes wait to pull on the national colors and compete for football's biggest prize.

With 32 teams finalizing their 26-man squads that will take the plane to Qatar, several players belonging to football clubs will take center stage at the FIFA World Cup. Manchester United are also among those clubs that will see a number of internationals take part in the competition.

The remaining players are likely to get some rest before heading off to play in friendly matches against La Liga sides Cadiz and Real Betis. But which Red Devils' players will be representing their countries at the FIFA World Cup? Let's take a closer look.

Argentina - Lisandro Martinez

Ask any United fan currently and they will not stop singing the praises of their newest Argentine recruit. Lisandro Martinez has taken United's central defense like a duck to the water since his move from Ajax over the summer.

His passion, aggression, and physical style of defending have made him a hit among fans who fondly call him 'El Carcinero' or 'The Butcher.' If Lionel Messi and Co. are to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy, Argentina will need all of these qualities of Martinez to come to the fore.

Brazil - Antony, Alex Telles, Casemiro, Fred

A big contingent of United form part of Tite's Samba stars at the FIFA World Cup. Two of United's newest recruits, Casemiro and Antony, will be hoping to make an impression in the tournament. Midfielder Fred may not have had the best campaign so far but remains an integral part of the Brazil team. Lastly, Alex Telles who is on loan at Sevilla will likely serve as the backup left-back in the side.

Denmark - Christian Eriksen

The last time Eriksen made the cut for an international tournament, the world was left in shock. He suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and it was an extremely concerning moment. Since then, the Dane has made a brilliant recovery and looks back to his best since joining United in the summer.

Eriksen has been a creative force in United's midfield for most games and he also got his name on the scoresheet in his most recent Premier League game against Fulham. He will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form at the FIFA World Cup as Denmark look to improve on their semi-final finish at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions will have three United stars making the trip to the FIFA World Cup as Gareth Southgate looks to end England's trophy drought. Given Marcus Rashford's resurgence this season, it was hardly a surprise to see him in the squad. Luke Shaw also seems to have recovered some form this season and could well be gunning for a starting spot.

Harry Maguire's inclusion remains a rather questionable decision, given he has been dropped to the bench in favor of names such as Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof. Regardless, the defender, who had a rather decent FIFA World Cup outing in 2018 and Euro 2020, will be hoping to repeat some of those heroics and repay the manager's faith.

Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes

It might just be Portugal's best chance at silverware after the 2019 Nations League title as Cristiano Ronaldo looks to lead the side in what could be his last FIFA World Cup. Granted, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not been at his best this season and has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent days, but one can never count out the forward and his tendencies to turn up in the biggest of stages.

Ronaldo will be accompanied by two more United stars who have enjoyed a good start to the season. Fernandes will look to emulate his creative abilities for his nation while Dalot is also in sublime form, which gives him a decent chance for a starting spot.

France - Raphael Varane

The defending champions will have one Manchester United representative in their ranks as Raphael Varane races against time to be fit for France's first game. Varane has looked back to his best at United since the addition of Martinez and will be hoping to repeat his 2018 performances that gave France the trophy in Russia.

Netherlands - Tyrell Malacia

One of the more low-profile signings for United this season, Malacia looked to have cemented his place in the side until Shaw ultimately upstaged him. Regardless, the full-back will be hoping his performances so far will have impressed former United boss Louis van Gaal enough to push for a starting berth for the Oranje.

Uruguay - Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri has found game-time hard to come by at Old Trafford since his move in 2020. A loan spell in La Liga was not enough as the youngster has been warming the benches. It's unlikely he will be a guaranteed starter in a Uruguay side that boasts veteran attackers like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Tunisia - Hannibal Mejbri

The academy graduate broke into the first team very recently and showed he has a bag of skills in his locker. With a packed United squad this season, he is on loan at Birmingham City and will look to add some much-needed flair when he takes the field for Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup.

