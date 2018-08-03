Manchester United: Strongest Combined XI in Recent Years

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo won three consecutive Premier League titles together

The heritage and pride of Manchester United stretch back to the era of the famous 'Busby Babes' to the emergence of talented young blood in the Ferguson-led Class of '92. In all these different eras, the club has been able to maintain a rock solid foundation of success and winning football matches.

The brand that is Manchester United has only grown and keeps on growing with a huge fan base globally. Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in United's history.

On top of winning a record 13 Premier League titles, he was known to have a keen eye for players. Finding a winning combination is at most times a puzzle for managers.

Ferguson normally used to know the right kind of players to bring to his side and had a no-nonsense policy for players he felt behaved like they were bigger than the club. That is why top players like David Beckham and even Roy Keane were shown the door when they took on the manager.

With so many great players who have passed through the club, it is hard to pin a fork on the greatest of all time given the circumstances of football then and now. However, in the last decade, there are those players who wore the Red Devils' jersey with pride and delivered solid performances.

When combined with some of the members of the current squad then it would be an outright tough team to beat in a compact 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

David De Gea has been Manchester United's Player of the Season on three occasions

The Spanish first-choice goalkeeper is one of the very best in the world today. It was reported that Ferguson indeed spotted De Gea when he was just 19 years of age at Atletico Madrid and he has since gone to impose himself as United's best player in the last five seasons.

With a goalkeeper like him, any United team (past or present) would be assured when he puts on his safe pair of gloves in goal. De Gea has been known to make saves on goal-bound attempts even though they had a high probability of conversion.

His reflex saves and agility is unrivalled in the world of football today.

