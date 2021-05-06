Manchester United superstar linked with shock Jose Mourinho reunion in Italy — Reports

Manchester United superstar David de Gea has been linked with a shock move to AS Roma this summer, as per reports in Italy. After a decade at Old Trafford, the Spanish international has been dethroned as the Red Devils' number one goalkeeper after Dean Henderson's emergence.

The Englishman has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's go-to keeper over the last few months and has been in excellent form, which has limited De Gea to just three starts since the end of February.

With the 30-year-old's future at Manchester United unclear at the moment, a report claims that Jose Mourinho will use 'all his knowledge' to try and bring De Gea to Rome this summer. The Portuguese manager, who was in charge of Manchester United for two and a half seasons, has been announced as the Giallorossi's next manager and will take over from Paulo Fonseca from 2021/22.

David de Gea has saved just 60.9% of shots on his goal in this season's Premier League, only Rui Patricio (59.7%) has a lower save-percentage of all PL keepers with 15+ apps this season.



Roma's goalkeeping options are in need of an upgrade, with Antonio Mirante set to turn 38 this summer and Pau Lopez failing to impress for the capital club. The Spaniard has conceded 29 goals in 21 league games this season and managed a poor 67.9 save percentage.

Reports claim Mourinho will try to bring De Gea to the Italian capital on a season-long loan deal to bolster his options in goal. Apart from the Spaniard, Portuguese keepers Jose Sa of Olympiacos and Rui Patricio of Wolves have also been mentioned as potential alternatives for the new Roma boss.

Mourinho eyes two more Manchester United players

While De Gea is most certainly the most high-profile Manchester United star being eyed up by Mourinho, he isn't the only one. Other reports suggest that he's monitoring two of his former players, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, and one of them could possibly reunite with the 58-year-old in Rome.

Mourinho is a long-term admirer of Matic and has already signed him at two clubs in his career. The Serb is contracted to Manchester United until 2023 and is currently a second-choice player at Old Trafford, and the club could possibly allow him to leave should a suitable offer come in.

50 - Juan Mata has now scored 50 goals in all competitions for Manchester United, with five of those coming in the League Cup. Contribution. pic.twitter.com/Sd26VwLmVH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2020

Juan Mata has also played under Mourinho at both Chelsea and Manchester United and could be open to a move away from the club as he's barely managed to feature for Solskjaer's side.

The Spaniard could be a more attractive option for the Giallorossi to consider as he will be available on a free transfer come summer unless the Red Devils opt to trigger a one-year extension.

