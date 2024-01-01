Manchester United superstar now feels he is slowly being pushed out of Old Trafford: Reports 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is beginning to feel unwanted at the club after they refused to extend his contract beyond this season. The Red Devils reached the resolution ahead of the January transfer window, meaning Varane is free to discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside England.

Former Real Madrid star Varane signed a three-year contract with the option of a further year with the Red Devils in 2021. The 30-year-old is set to run out of his contract at the end of the 2023-24 season, and the club were meant to trigger his option for another year.

Manchester United have now resolved not to trigger the extension, leaving the defender with only six months left on his contract. The former France international has attracted interest from multiple clubs already, and could soon be on his way out of the club.

Raphael Varane understands that the club may be trying to get him to leave, seeing as they decided against keeping him for another year. They already triggered an option to keep Victor Lindelof at the club for another year, clearly valuing the Swede more.

The writing has been on the wall a while for Varane, with him having lost his place in the starting XI earlier this season. Manager Erik ten Hag chose to play Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of him, and he has made only 11 league appearances this season.

Varane would have to take a pay cut if he is to negotiate a new contract with the Red Devils, or he could leave the club for free in the summer. He also has the option of leaving for a fee this month, although the club will not be keen on this option due to their injury issues.

Manchester United set for busy January window

The January transfer window is already open, and Manchester United have begun to make moves to resolve some issues in their squad. They already released Donny Van de Beek to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Manchester United have some remaining issues to iron out this month, including the contract situations of certain players. Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are among the players who will be out of a contract at the end of the season, and a decision must be made.

There is also the issue of Jadon Sancho, whose situation must be clarified in this window for the club to deal with. The club also needs to make signings of its own, and this will constitute an important part of their thinking this month.