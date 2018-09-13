Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United superstar purportedly promised a move to Spain by his agent

Suman Dey
ANALYST
News
744   //    13 Sep 2018, 10:17 IST

Image result for pogba contract at man united
Mino Raiola promised Paul Pogba a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid at the end of the season

What's the news?

As per the Daily Star, according to the Manchester Evening News, Paul Pogba has been promised by his agent Mino Raiola a move to Spain after spending three years at Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, Raiola told the French International:

"Three years and then Spain."

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba currently has a contract at Manchester United which runs till 2021. However, it's believed that he is at loggerheads with Man Utd's manager Jose Mourinho, and wants a move out of Old Trafford. Man Utd signed Pogba in 2016 at a world record transfer fee which made him the most expensive player in history at that time. 

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, he didn't get enough game time during his first stint at United and moved to Juventus later on, there he matured and made himself one of the best and most feared midfielders in the world.

It prompted United to go for their man once again after Jose Mourinho got appointed as the manager at a time when The Red Devils badly needed a world class central midfielder.

The heart of the matter

Despite his big-money move, Paul failed to live up to expectations in his first season under Jose Mourinho. He showed few glimpses of his brilliance and promised a better campaign next time around.

The second season started on a positive note for both him and Manchester United, with the Frenchman scoring in successive games. But his inconsistency soon got the better of him, and gradually he fell down the pecking order at United and saw himself warming the bench in the latter half of the season.

Reports emerged that the player and manager were not seeing eye to eye and Pogba was unhappy at United. Though both of them vehemently denied such rumors, after the World Cup the situation started inflating with Pogba's agent Raiola getting involved and seemingly wanted to take his client out of Old Trafford.

Rumor Rating - 5/10

Though rumors of Pogba leaving Man Utd are coming in thick and fast these days, still it looks like a far fetched story, and there isn't much truth to it.

What's next

Pogba is still a Manchester United player, and as long as he is with The Red Devils, he has a specific responsibility towards the club which he needs to obey wholeheartedly.

With just four games into the new campaign, Man Utd has enough to play for, and if he wants to leave Manchester at the end of the season, then going out with a silverware won't be damaging his reputation at the club.

Do you think Pogba will leave at the end of the season? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona Superstar...
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to sell Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba's move to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar's agent makes a 'new club' claim
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho: A hit or a flop at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us